Over 50% of Dublin commuters now using public transport

Public transport use in Dublin has reached record levels with more than half of all city commuters using buses, trams or trains last year, the highest number in almost 40 years.

The number of commuters cycling into the city is also at its highest level, up 3 per cent on 2016 figures, with private cars also down 3 per cent last year, according to the National Transport Authority and Dublin City Council’s annual traffic count.

The count, taken each November, measures the modes of transport on 33 routes which can be used to access Dublin city city between 7am and 10am through a cordon roughly defined by the Royal and Grand canals. Information is also provided by bus operators, Irish Rail and, in relation to the Luas, by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, to give a full picture of everyone accessing the city in the morning.

Figures show that more commuters are using public transport and other “sustainable” transport modes - cycling and walking, than any time since the figures were first recorded in 1980.

A total of 70 per cent of all inbound trips crossing the canal cordon were made by sustainable transport – a year-on -year growth since 2010, and up 9 percentage point in the last 11 years from 61 per cent in 2006.

Luas trips in the morning peak were, however, down slightly on the previous year from 12,254 to 11,953 last year, although the count was taken before the opening of the new Luas cross city line last December.

Increase

The popularity of cycling has shown a massive increase over the last decade. Cyclist numbers had in 2006 fallen to their lowest level at 4,839, but have increased steadily, reaching 12,447 last year.

The number of private cars coming into the city fell by 3 per cent from 51,908 to 50,158. With a small number of cars carrying more than one passenger, the number of car commuters is slightly higher at 61,694, down almost 5 per cent on 2016.

The peak year for cars crossing the canal cordon was in 2008 with almost 59,000 vehicles. While cars remain the most popular form of transport, the 2017 figure represents a decrease of 14 per cent or 8,635 cars since this peak. Overall since 2006 car usage has declined by almost 20 per cent.

There was a slight increase in the number of buses coming into town during the morning peak from 1,625 to 1,637. The increase was largely down to Dublin Bus services, with its bus numbers up by 4 per cent whereas buses operated by Bus Éireann and private operators actually decreased by 9 per cent.

The number of pedestrians crossing the canal cordon has continued to increase from 21,473 in 2016 to 24,936 in 2017, an increase of almost 16 per cent or 3,463 people. In the period 2006 to 2017, there has been a 46 per cent increase in the number of people walking into town.

Achievement

The total number of people commuting into Dublin during the morning peak rose by just under 4 per cent from 2016 to 211,416, the highest level in more than a decade, which Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan said was a considerable achievement given the disruption caused by Luas construction.

“The total numbers now recorded exceed the previous high recorded in 2006. Considering that this was achieved against a background of Luas Cross City construction, it shows the commitment of Dublin City Council and the National Transport Authority to multi-modal travel.”

The new bus priority measures on the north and south quays had been of “incredible value” in the increasing passenger journeys he said.