Netflix users targeted in fresh scam looking for updated payment details

A scam targeting Netflix users has resurfaced with emails claiming to be from the streaming company asking for updated payment details circulating since the beginning of the week.

The scam email uses fake Netflix branding to fool customers and is more plausible than many phishing scams as it replicates messages the company sends out when credit cards or debit cards used to pay the monthly fee have expired.

The email attempts to redirect customers to a fake website dressed up to look like a genuine Netflix page and users are asked to update payment details because of problems processing their cards.

“Sorry for the interruption but we are having trouble authorising your credit card,” the mail starts . “Please visit www.netflix.com/youraccountpayment to enter your payment information again or to use a different payment method,” it continues. “When you have finished, we will try to verify your account again. If it still does not work, you will want to contact your bank.”

The link does not, however, take users to the Netflix site and redirects them to a site controlled by the scam artists which is used to harvest credit and debit card numbers.

One reason the scam has caught people out is because it replicates legitimate communication from the company.

If there is an actual problem with an account an email from Netflix will start: “We’re having some trouble with your current billing information. We’ll try again, but in the meantime you may want to update your payment details.”

The legitimate Netflix email will look like this

Underneath that there is a link to a site where the update can be processed. Critically, however, this page will already be populated with key information including the last four digits of a user’s credit card and its expiry date unlike the fake pages which are blank.

The web address on the legitimate site will start with https://www.netflix.com and include a padlock symbol. The web addresses of the fake accounts should be easier to identify and most do not include the padlock symbol.

Anyone who does submit personal information via fraudulent emails should contact their bank or credit card company immediately.