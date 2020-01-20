Navigating the health insurance maze and finding the best deal
The health insurance market is packed with hundreds of plans from three key players
More than 2.2 million people in the Republic now have health insurance policies, according to the Health Insurance Authority.
If you are one of the more than a million people in Ireland who have had the same health insurance policy for more than three years you are almost certainly wasting money. With hundreds of thousands of policy renewals coming up in the weeks ahead, now is the time to act or else risk being locked into a bad-value deal for the next 12 months.
Before we come to the savings we need to acknowledge that there are tough times for people in need of healthcare.