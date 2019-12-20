Lunchtime rush hour on way as Christmas wind-down begins, AA warns

AA Ireland has warned of an “artificial rush hour” on Friday as tens of thousands of people bundle themselves into cars and buses to begin the 2019 Christmas journey home.

While city centre traffic is expected to be lighter come 5pm, the major roads out of the capital and other cities around the country are to begin getting congested by midday.

“Today is a little bit of a surreal day,” noted Conor Faughnan, the AA’s head of consumer affairs and general expert on Irish traffic patterns.

“A lot of people will say: ‘I am going to be clever and get out of here at lunchtime’ only to discover so has everyone else.”

Friday traffic should generally match the behaviour of a typical bank holiday weekend, but given that Christmas falls midweek it will not be as manic as it could be.

Mr Faughnan noted that with a day and a half of work on Monday and Tuesday for many people, much of the spill onto the national road network will be tempered and spread out over the coming days.

“The [traffic] effect is there. but it’s diluted. If Christmas was on Sunday you would see massive traffic flows today,” he said.

That will be of some comfort to gardaí and emergency services who will be expecting a busy day. The AA too have mapped out predictions for its breakdown fleet, with activity expected to shift sharply from urban areas to a wider geographic spread in keeping with longer journeys.

“We are saying to people to expect the journey this afternoon to take longer than they have budgeted for and to give the car a bit of a look over because a lot of the breakdowns that we deal with are avoidable,” Mr Faughnan said.

In fact, more than 300 breakdowns per day are expected in the build-up to Christmas.

Even more than two weeks out the AA knows when their busiest day will be - Monday, January 6th. By that time many cars will not have been started for a week and breakdown services will be dealing with a disproportionate amount of flat batteries.

Last year, AA rescue teams attended an average of 343 breakdowns per day between Thursday December, 20th, and Saturday December, 22nd, the peak driving-home-from-Christmas window. It also saw 251 and 63 breakdowns on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, respectively.