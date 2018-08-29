Lotto player scoops jackpot worth more than €4.7m

One lucky Lotto player has won Wednesday’s jackpot worth more than €4.7 million.

The National Lottery said the winning ticket was sold in the northeast of the country.

The winning numbers were: 26, 27, 35, 40, 41, 42 and the bonus number was 7.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot. They will take home a total of € 250,000.