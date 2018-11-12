Just say no to goji berries – and hello to these cheap superfoods
Isn’t it mad how all the 'best’ superfoods seem to cost the most? Don’t believe the hype
Don’t be a goji faddist. Photograph: iStock
Pity the poor goji berry. For hundreds of years it grew in the foothills of the Tibetan mountains and formed a small part of the diet of many people across Asia but was largely unnoticed by the rest of the planet.
But then, no more than two decades ago, it started hitting the headlines in this part of the world as food faddists discovered it and started making all sorts of outlandish claims about the red berry’s health properties.