Is it you? €39m EuroMillions ticket sold in Ireland

An Irish-based lottery player won almost €39 million in Friday night’s EuroMillions draw.

The winning numbers for the €38.9 million jackpot were 4, 8, 22, 23, 48, with the lucky stars 1 and 12.

It is understood to be the 12th win of the EuroMillions jackpot in Ireland since it started in 2004.

Nine countries participate in the draw. Dolores McNamara holds the record for the largest ever win in Ireland. The Co Limerick woman scooped over €115 million in 2005.

Other Irish-based players have collected jackpot wins of €94 million, €29.4 million and €15 million over the years.

A ticket sold in Beaumont, Dublin, in 2013 was worth € 94m, while last January there was a € 88.5m winner.