Indesit and Hotpoint washing machines recalled over fire risk concerns

Whirlpool has recalled more Irish-sold Indesit and Hotpoint washing machines over fire risk concerns – the third time Whirlpool has done so in the last few months.

Following new safety checks, a further 21 models were added to the list of machines in question. Customers are asked to stop using any of them immediately.

People who had already checked their machine will need to do so again, given the expansion of the affected models. Whirlpool branded appliances are not affected.

All affected owners are entitled to a free replacement, or free repairs. All repairs will be done in line with social distancing guidelines, said Whirlpool.

All engineers and delivery teams are equipped with PPE including face masks, gloves and hand sanitiser. Last year, Whirlpool said 11,000 Irish customers would be affected. The additions to the recall list will add to that number.

“With people spending more time at home under the current social distancing measures, it’s more important than ever that this safety issue is tackled swiftly,” said company spokesman Jeff Noel.

Apologising for the “concern and inconvenience” caused, he said Whirlpool is taking action because “people’s safety is our top priority”.

Consumer magazine Which? expressed concerns at the numbers of affected machines in Ireland and the UK: “ Whirlpool customers are being drip fed information and serious questions need to be asked about why it took almost five months for this to come to light,” said the magazine’s Sue Davies.