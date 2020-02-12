Hundreds of Opel Insignia cars recalled due to fire risk

Hundreds of Opel Insignia cars are being recalled due to fears they may pose a potential fire risk.

The voluntary recall of certain models of the car is being carried about by Leeson Motors Limited and affects 386 vehicles in Ireland. The affected vehicles were manufactured between July 2016 and November 2018.

The recall notice states that the safety issue relates to the fuel hose, which could become damaged by contact with a support bracket, causing fuel to leak out and give rise to risk of a fire.

Leeson Motors Limited said it will directly contact all affected customers and advised them to make an appointment with their local Opel dealer or authorised repairer in order for any necessary repairs to be carried out.

Anyone who believes their vehicle may be impacted can contact Opel on 01 533 9818 or email customercare.ie@opel.com