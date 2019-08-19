How to buy a cheap used car from the UK before Brexit
Importing from the UK may become redundant in a no-deal Brexit so consumers must act fast
A motorist who is looking to spend more than €20,000 will make the biggest savings. File photograph: Getty Images
Anyone in the market for a low-price high-spec used car needs to act fast or risk finding their options considerably reduced as a result of the complicated and increasingly unhinged Brexit dance being done by our neighbours.
If the appalling vista of a no-deal becomes a reality across the water – as some of the more hardline Brexiteers appear to want – then buying used cars from the United Kingdom will most likely become a thing of the past.