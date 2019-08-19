How to buy a cheap used car from the UK before Brexit

Importing from the UK may become redundant in a no-deal Brexit so consumers must act fast

Conor Pope

A motorist who is looking to spend more than €20,000 will make the biggest savings. File photograph: Getty Images

A motorist who is looking to spend more than €20,000 will make the biggest savings. File photograph: Getty Images

Anyone in the market for a low-price high-spec used car needs to act fast or risk finding their options considerably reduced as a result of the complicated and increasingly unhinged Brexit dance being done by our neighbours.

If the appalling vista of a no-deal becomes a reality across the water – as some of the more hardline Brexiteers appear to want – then buying used cars from the United Kingdom will most likely become a thing of the past.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.