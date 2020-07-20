How to be a better consumer: 20 commandments

Every couple of years Pricewatch likes to think of ways to be a better consumer and then share the notions with the wider world in the form of commandments to make the page seem infinitely wiser and graver than it actually is. That time has come round again and, with the world engulfed by a health crisis that sometimes seems endless, many of the rules we would have suggested to make us all better consumers in the past have had to be cast aside to be replaced by others, that would have seemed mad just four or five months ago. But then again, some of our consumer commandments of times past are as solid now as they have always been.

1. Cough and splutter on fewer people by wearing a face covering: Okay, so, we know that the advice from international experts and those closer to home did change several times over recent months as the world grappled with an ever-evolving pandemic but the bottom line right now is that unless there is a medical or other serious reason why you can’t, you should wear a mask while shopping indoors and while on public transport.