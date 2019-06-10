With all the queuing and the security and the stress and the delays and the tinny announcements that can barely be heard as they are mumbled over the public address system and the sometimes over-the-top restrictions on our civil liberties – restrictions that we would refuse to accept in the real world – it is easy to find reasons to give out about airports.

But for all their faults we’d be lost without them. And when you consider how many people they process each day – more than 400,000 people went through Dublin Airport over the June Bank Holiday weekend – and how hideously complex the entire business of flying actually is, they have to be acknowledged as among the most remarkably efficient operations in our world.