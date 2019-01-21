We have said this before and we will say it again: if you’ve not reviewed your health insurance in the past three years, you’re almost certainly wasting money. The reason we’re saying it again today is because, for many people, renewal time comes at the end of this month so now is the time to act to ensure you don’t waste hundreds – if not thousands – of euro over the next 12 months.

We say all this knowing full well that many of you will not listen. The most recent annual report published by the Health Insurance Authority (HIA) made it clear that the number of people prepared to switch health insurer to save money has “plateaued” despite the savings that can be made by shopping around.