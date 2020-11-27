Forget Black Friday, welcome to Green Friday - 30 Irish retailers with great deals

Not so much a Black Friday list, this year, as a Green Friday one. There are many sites all over the work pushing Black Friday deals today but here are just some of the homegrown places you might want to look in the hours and day s ahead. If you spot a deal - or if you have a great deal to offer - drop us a line at cpope@irishtimes.com and we will update the list over the course of the day. (Don’t forget to check out my big list of Irish retailers trading online amid coronavirus restrictions.

Aer Lingus: Will we ever fly again? Yes, yes we will. The airline is not having a Black Friday event it is having a Black Flyday one - see what they did there. It is promising discounts of more than €100 on flights to the sun - remember them? - for families of four and has all sorts of other flights going for less than 30 quid.

Arnotts: The department store on Dublin’s Henry Street is not having a Black Friday sale but it is having an excellent looking Christmas Mega Event and promising up to 30 per cent knocked off most of its stock.

Avoca: There is up to 70 per cent off right now, the site tells us. We had a quick gander and couldn’t find anything with that big a discount but there is certainly some good discounts on good quality clothes and stuff.

The Biscuit Marketplace: Great resource which describes itself as a “curated hub to find art, jewellery, skincare, interiors and apparel”, made in Ireland by independent artists and makers. It has 15 per cent off until Midnight Friday.

Brown Thomas: Just like its sister shop across the river, BT is not having a Black Friday sale. It is, however, having a Christmas Comes Early sale and you can expect a wide array of high-end bags, fancy clothes and perfumes and a whole lot more selling for discounts of up to per cent.

Carraig Donn; There is no messing on this site. They have 30 per cent off everything with the sale ending at midnight tonight.

Carrolls Irish Gifts: It’s not just for tourists. There are all sorts of Irish brands, Celtic jewellery, knitwear and Christmassy stuff on offer at a discount of up to 60 per cent.

Chupi. com: The lovely jewellers have a rage of offers. If you spend €399 you get a gift coin worth €100. If you spend €599 you get a gift coin worth €150 all the way up to a gift coin worth €1,000 if you spend €5,000.

Cummins Sports: You will find as much as to 50 per cent off in the Cork-based shop which is doing the business online.

DID: The big and Irish electronics retailer is going big for Black Friday and if you are in the market for a fridge or a washing machine or a TV or even a set of headphones then now might be the time. There are too many offers to pick just one or two but take it from us there is loads going on here.

Elvery’s: A nice simple offer from the sports people. Buy 1, Get 1 Half-Price on nearly everything for Black Friday with over 10,000 products to mix and match from. The sale will end at midnight on Monday.

Eurocamp.ie: When it comes to family holidays it is hard to beat camping. Eurocamp is offering up to 35 per cent off holidays at campsites across Europe until December 7th. And for the times we live in, the bookings come with a “peace of mind guarantee”. If things are still bad when the time for your holiday comes, they will look after you.

Finders Keepers: Like a lot of small independent shops it does not support Black Friday as the discounts will really hurt them. But it is donating 10 per cent of its sales to a women’s refuge and a lot of Irish companies do that instead.

Giftsdirect. com Who doesn’t love a nice hamper? There is 20 per cent of the range up to and including November 30th.

Gym + Coffee: Athleisure is the new power suit, or something like that. Vast array of clobber for exercise or, you know, sitting on your couch every work day between now and Christmas - and a bit beyond that, let’s be honest. Up to 40 per cent off some of the stock.

Handyhardware.ie: This independent Irish hardware seller tells us it is offering up to 60 per cent off all manner of DIY things.

Hanley & Co: We have a soft spot for this long-standing Galway clothes shop, now doing the business in a big way online with discounts of 20 per cent for the day that is in it.

The Irish Store: This site has as much as 75 per cent off its knitwear, Celtic jewellery and homewares.

Jando Prints: Gorgeous prints of Irish landmarks. Always a fine present and specially fines now that it is offering 20 per cent off its entire full-price range until November 30th.

Kaliedy.ie: New Irish site selling baby stuff and toys. Discounts of more than €200 on buggies, including an Uppababy Vista Pushchair which was €1078.99 and is now €849.99 - a saving of €229. There is a Silver Cross buggy down from €899 to €649. The Ergo baby carrier is down from €179 to €109. Saving on cots and feeding stuff and toys.

Kennys.ie: We are big fans of this Galway bookseller and promising discounts of up to 75 per cent plus other deals on fiction and kids books and more.

Kilkenny Shop: Loads of lovely Christmassy stuff with big discounts. Skincare, art, jewellery and all with the hashtag #championgreen

Kinvara Skincare: There is 20 per cent off everything with the sale set to end on Sunday night.

McCauleys: The Irish pharmacy group are offering up to 50 per cent off cameras, beauty products and all sorts of electronic gadgets and then more besides.

McElhinneys: Donegal’s favourite retailer is promising up to 50 per cent off selected designer and boutique brands.

O’Briens: Anyone partial to a tipple will do well to stop by this site where there are discounts on hundreds of products.

Ryanair: Fly a friend for free with Ryanair. Yep, they have an attractive looking buy one get one free deal which ends at midnight on Friday.

Smyths Toys: When we looked at the site on Friday morning there were 495 Black Friday offers covering everything from computer games to dolls and a lot more besides.

The Sweater Shop Wait a minute, where’s me jumper? Don’t worry it’s here. Taylor Swift made Aran jumpers cool in 2020 and you will get a whole lot of them here with discounts of up to 50 per cent.

WineLab.ie: We want the finest wines available to humanity, we want them here and we want them now. This lovely sites is offering 15 per cent off its range of sustainably sourced wines.