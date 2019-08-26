Ethical investing: How to fund your pension while staying true to your values

Pricewatch: Options are slim if you want to avoid putting your money into certain industries

Polly Dennison

Some people are starting to seriously look at their investments to make sure they are not contributing to problems such as climate change. Photograph: iStock

Some people are starting to seriously look at their investments to make sure they are not contributing to problems such as climate change. Photograph: iStock

Would you be happy to sacrifice part of your future financial wellbeing in order to make the world a better place? That is the question asked, ahead of a London conference last month, of users of an app aimed at becoming the TripAdvisor of financial investments.

Almost two-thirds of the mostly millennials who use the Finimize app and responded to the question said they would be happy to accept lower returns tomorrow if it meant the investments they were making today were more socially responsible.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.