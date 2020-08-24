Eir customer woes: ‘Telecoms are designed to drive people demented’

Two customers try to cancel their contracts with Eir, but find getting a response next to impossible

Conor Pope
One customer’s slow internet speed has caused her to seek a contract cancellation from Eir

A reader, Joanna, contacted us in desperation after being given the runaround by Eir. She said she had been a customer of the company since 2017 and was out of contract.

“I only went with them as I have external insulation and after toing and froing, they were the ones who could get the wifi into my house at that time,” she starts, adding that the connection speed is “brutal, averaging a speed of just 3-5mbps and on an exceptional day, 7mbps”.

