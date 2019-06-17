Don’t forget to pack travel insurance this summer

By not taking out insurance you leave yourself at mercy of airlines, tour operators

Conor Pope

Don’t leave it until the last minute to get travel insurance - almost 40 per cent of the claims are made before travel with illness and death the most likely reasons for cancelled holidays

We all get hung up on packing like Ninjas at this time of year as we ready ourselves for holidays overseas and look to save ourselves the costs associated with checked-in bags. But one thing as many as half of us completely forget to pack every single year is travel insurance and that is in spite of the fact that the costs associated with not having it can be astronomical.

But what lies behind the reluctance of so many people and would it help if we answered some questions?

