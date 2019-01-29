Deals on wheels: How to save thousands by buying a car in Northern Ireland
Pricewatch: Making the trip up North to buy a car can be worth it – but go well-prepared
Niamh Towey, with her new car in Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
I bought my first car off a man who kept chickens and half-dressed toddlers running around in the front garden with his various disused cars.
Despite a distinct air of Del Boy and Trotter’s Independent Traders about the place, I didn’t think twice about buying that Peugeot – at least until I got home and relatives started bemoaning the fact that I hadn’t kicked more tyres before making my purchase. They also wondered why I hadn’t secured a warranty or asked for €50 “luck money”.