Customer service stories: From the sound to the stellar

Pricewatch is not unaccustomed to handling complaints from readers about companies of all shapes and sizes. Every single day of the year readers contact us with examples of customer service which range from the simply inept to the downright immoral. We can only highlight a small percentage of the horror stories we are sorry for that.

But this week we are going to do something different. Because it is the season to be jolly and a time for good will to all, we thought, for one one day only, we would highlight some customer service stories which range from the sound to the stellar. We wish we could say all these good news stories arrived entirely unsolicited. But we can’t say that because they didn’t. We had to go fishing for them in the sometimes murky waters of social media. We’re happy enough with what we caught mind you. If nothing else it tells us that not everything is bad.