Crappy new year: 16 ways to survive skint January
Pricewatch: Cash-saving tips, from leaving the cards at home to avoiding the gym
Hundreds of millions of coppers worth tens of millions of euro, that have simply disappeared in Irish homes. You probably have some of them. Photograph: iStock
When TS Elliot described April as the cruellest month he must have been on drugs because the cruellest month is always January.
It has barely got started and already both the splurginess of Christmas past and the promise of a pay-day future seem a long, long way away for most of us.