Crappy new year: 16 ways to survive skint January

Pricewatch: Cash-saving tips, from leaving the cards at home to avoiding the gym

Conor Pope

Hundreds of millions of coppers worth tens of millions of euro, that have simply disappeared in Irish homes. You probably have some of them. Photograph: iStock

Hundreds of millions of coppers worth tens of millions of euro, that have simply disappeared in Irish homes. You probably have some of them. Photograph: iStock

When TS Elliot described April as the cruellest month he must have been on drugs because the cruellest month is always January.

It has barely got started and already both the splurginess of Christmas past and the promise of a pay-day future seem a long, long way away for most of us.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.