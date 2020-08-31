Covid-19: Why Ireland is seeing the rise and rise of the cautious consumer

When it is eventually broadcast, RTÉ’s Reeling in the Years for 2020 will be as terrifying as it is depressing, and so long that it will most likely have to be screened over several days – without any breaks.

Since the beginning of the year we have had the formal moment when Brexit (remember that?) became a reality, and Donald Trump became only the third president in US history to be impeached and was subsequently acquitted. Then there was the general election at home which saw Sinn Féin win more support than any other party but not quite enough seats to form any part of a Government. Protracted negotiations saw Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael bury the hatchet somewhere other than each other’s backs after almost 100 years and form a coalition with the resurgent Green Party.