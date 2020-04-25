Coronavirus: Lenders must act ‘prudently’ on mortgage applications - Central Bank

The deputy governor of the Central Bank has warned banks that will have to act “prudently” and carefully assess what is affordable for people applying for mortgages in the months ahead as the economy reels from the coronavirus shock.

Ed Sibley said there was a huge level of “uncertainty” in the market as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and he stressed that, as the economic storm clouds continue to gather, lenders will have to “to lend prudently and to look at the affordability of borrowers” before agreeing to offer home loans.

He called on banks to focus on what would-be borrowers could repay and consider the underlying asset value in a market where there was a “high degree of uncertainty”.

Mr Sibley said the country would be “living with Covid-19 for a good deal of time” and said that outside of the short term impacts which have seen people lose their jobs and apply for payment breaks on their mortgages the “longer term implications also need to be considered by having a resilient system, a much more resilient system than it was” at the time of the last economic crash.

Speaking on RTE radio on Saturday morning, he stressed that the Central Bank expected lenders to look beyond the immediate, short term implications of the coronavirus crisis and “to act prudently as well as making sure they are protecting their customers and acting in their best interests”.

He was speaking as it emerged that some of the leading mortgage lenders in the State are increasingly reluctant to offer exemptions to would-be borrowers as a result of the Covid-19 crisis which has effectively stalled activity in the property market, at least until lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Among the lenders which are restricting the level of exemptions they are prepared to approve are Ulster Bank and KBC

Under the Central Bank mortgage lending rules the maximum a person can can borrow is 3½ times annual income and lenders are permitted to give mortgages of no more than 80 per cent of the value of a property, rising to 90 per cent for first-time buyer.

However lenders also have the discretion to breach the rules for 20 per cent of its mortgage book, as long as they are comfortable that a would-borrower has the capacity to repay the loan in the agreed time fram.

All lenders have their its own conditions for the application of exemptions and they change over the course of the year depending on what funding is available and what percentage of their new lending has availed of the exemptions.

The beginning of the year typically sees an uptick in activity as borrowers seek to gain exemptions before they run out but exemptions can and traditionally are applied throughout the year as if an exemption-approved borrower doesn’t draw down their funds within a six month timeframe, their exemption is given to another applicant.

The most recent figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) recorded a residential property price increase of just 1 per cent nationally in the 12 months to February. This compares to a 1.1 per cent increase in the year to January and a 4.3 per cent rise in the 12 months to February 2019.

Prices in Dublin fell by 0.1 per cent in Dublin over the same period.

Austin Hughes, chief economist with KBC, said the data confirmed that before the Covid-19 crisis, property price inflation had effectively bottomed out.

He warned that in the months ahead “the effective shutdown of the Irish economy means housing market activity will be very limited and house price data will be based on very limited transactions. Hence, the information content of house price data could be somewhat compromised”.