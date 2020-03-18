Coronavirus: Clamping suspended by major parking management firm

One of the State’s main parking management operators has said it is suspending all clamping until further notice to help alleviate pressure on the public while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Dave Cullen, managing director of Euro Car Parks, said he had decided to redeploy his staff “to do something useful and make a difference” rather than focusing on parking fines.

Parking management staff are now delivering from pharmacies to elderly customers who are unable to leave their homes due to self-isolation or fears of contracting the virus. Five staff members also began delivering groceries to elderly customers on Wednesday, said Mr Cullen.

“We all know the impact this virus is having on people, the last thing we need is clamping,” Mr Cullen told The Irish Times. “We had a senior management meeting on Monday for planning ahead and decided that morally we don’t need to be clamping right now. I didn’t want to put my staff on temporary layoff so we figured out how to do something community-orientated.”

Mr Cullen credits his friend, a GP, with coming up with the idea of delivering prescriptions. “He pointed out that pharmacies would be in difficulty.”

The Euro Car Parks company usually works at 200 sites around Dublin, operating car parks for local and public authorities, shopping centres, hospitals, airports, railway stations, supermarkets and retail and leisure parks.

Online criticism

Criticism is growing online towards clamping operators following images of cars being clamped in hospital car parks. A number of posts on Twitter claimed that nurses’ cars had been clamped and called on operators to cease activities near medical centres.

Asked whether it would consider suspending clamping on vehicles, the Apcoa Connect company, which operates parking facilities at dozens of locations around the country, said it would “continue to manage all of our car parks as per our client’s instructions”.

“We suggest that all motorists should observe the rules of parking in whatever car park they are using,” said a statement from the company.

In a statement, Dublin City Council (DCC) said: “At present DCC are continuing to operate our parking enforcement as normal to ensure that motorists continue to obey traffic regulations.”