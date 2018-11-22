Conor Pope: Black Friday deals

Black Friday did not exist here five years ago but it has been embraced with so much gusto by so many shoppers and retailers since 2014 that well in excess of €50m will be spent in the days ahead by Irish consumers with a keen eye on price.

The notion was born in the United States where it makes some sense as it falls on the day after Thanksgiving Day when most Americans have a day off. It is called Black Friday for one of two reasons – either because it was the day retailers moved from trading in the red to trading in the black or because the streets were black with people seeking out bargains. Take your pick.

It was brought to this part of the world by the Walmart-owned Asda in 2013 and by everyone else a year later. You might buy into the idea or it might repulse you but either way avoiding Black Friday is almost impossible.

Some Black Friday sales started in Ireland last week and everyone from Argos to ... – because Zara doesn’t appear to have any class of sale we can’t go all the way to Z – promising discounts of anywhere between 20 and 70 per cent.

If you think we have missed a bargain or if you have spotted a deal that we should be highlighting, please get in touch by emailing cpope@irishtimes.com.

All Saints: The super-hip clothes retailer has a pleasingly simple offering and is offering “30 per cent off everything”. Its website is also promising free delivery on orders of over €150.

Amazon: Technically, this online retailer should be focussing on its Cyber Monday sale but it has not been found wanting in the Black Friday stakes and has been releasing deals tagged with those two words for days now. The Kindles and Echoes are selling with discounts of up to 40 per cent while the deals of the day are worth checking out as some products appear to have enormous discounts.

Ancestry.ie: Getting someone the means to trace who they are and where they come from might make for a novel gift. Using a simple saliva test you can do at home, you can find out more about your identity and possible relatives, some of whom you may not have even known existed. The test surveys your entire genome at over 700,000 locations and the results provide a prediction of the locations of your ancestors from 26 separate worldwide populations. From now until next Monday, Ancestry DNA kits are down to €55 from €95.

Argos: Argos has been running Black Friday deals for days now and they are still coming thick and fast. There is a sim free Samsung Galaxy S8 which did cost €780 that is now selling for €480 which is not too shabby. A rose gold Fitbit Charges which had a retail price of €190 can now be bought in the shop for €130. It is, however worth pointing out that – as with many other retailers – questions should always be asked about the pricing. While the Galaxy may have cost €780, it can also be found selling for around €500 in multiple locations outside of sale periods, suggesting that the discounting is not quite as profound as it might appear.

Arnotts: is not having a Black Friday sale. It is however having a Christmas Mega Event which sees 20 per cent knocked off most of its stock. There are a whole lot of impressive deals to be found on the shop floor and if you find you can’t wait until the Winter Sales which start in four or five weeks, now might be the time to shop there.

Boots: If you are in the market for knockdown fragrances, then Boots is definitely worth a look with many recognisable brands selling with as much as 50 per cent off. We are not entirely sure why Boots - the Chemist - is selling Soda Streams but the Black Friday price of €49.99 is a lot less than the full price of €125.99 they list. The Fitbit Charge €105 - a saving of €30 - it is also €30 cheaper than the Argos sale price although it is the regular black rubber version.

Ok, as #BlackFriday frenzy starts, please remember that local independent shops can't afford to half-price their stock right before Christmas. Try to keep a bit of money back to support local too - they pay taxes, employ staff & they make our towns nicer places to be! #ShopLocal pic.twitter.com/MwErPtOBTf — Gutter Bookshop (@gutterbookshop) November 22, 2018

Brown Thomas: Just like Arnotts, BT has turned its nose up at Black Friday and is instead having a pre-Christmas sale which lasts until midnight on Monday. There is a dizzying array of high end bags, glad rags and all manner of other stuff on offer and if you are in the market for a swish Christmas present than now might be as good a time as any to buy it there.

Copeland, Louis: The most famous tailor in Ireland is offering discounts from Friday to Sunday and customers in the market for a suit or some class of smart casual wear can look forward to 20 per cent discounts.

Curries/PC World: Not so much a Black Friday “event”, but a Black Tag one. There are some great deals on offer here. There’s €250 of a 50” LG TV. Laptops, fitness trackers, speakers and a whole lot more have also been substantially discounted.

Debenhams: This retailer is running a Black Friday Spectacular with “12 days of amazing deals” – last year there were only seven days of amazing deals if memory serves us correctly. Offers will come and go each day until Monday. When we checked on Wednesday the best deals – up to 50 per cent – were to be found in women’s clothes and children’s toys. There were also big savings to be made in the Craghopper outdoor wear brand.

DID: This retailer is promising discounts of as much as 70 per cent – and if you are in need of a big ticket item and can cut the price by that amount then now will definitely be the time to buy.

Eurocamp.ie: You will struggle to find a better value family holiday than a camping one. Eurocamp is promising people some early summer sun for as little as €20 per party, per night in dozens of campsites across Europe. The cheapest deals are to be found from the start of May next year to the May 24th with the prices rising in the selected sites to €40 per party, per night between 25th May and 30th June, 2019.

Elverys: The sports shop is running a buy one, get one half price set of deals until the close of business on Monday.

Gutter Bookshop: No Black Friday deals but – arguably – a more important message which the bookshop posted on Twitter yesterday. “Ok, as #BlackFriday frenzy starts, please remember that local independent shops can’t afford to half-price their stock right before Christmas. Try to keep a bit of money back to support local too - they pay taxes, employ staff & they make our towns nicer places to be! #ShopLocal.”

Harvey Norman: Harvey Norman is rarely found wanting when it comes to the sales stakes so it is hardly a surprise that it is taking Black Friday very seriously. It is offering up to 30 per cent off TVs, as much as €400 off laptops, up to 50 per cent off tables and chairs and mattresses and up to 60 per cent off bedroom furniture. It is also promising to price-match its competitors.

Lidl: We like the look of the Lidl Black Friday sale which – weirdly – actually starts on Friday. The Nutribullets for €50 are very good value for money and are, Lidl say, half price. We have seen them selling for less than €100 elsewhere although never as cheap as €50. The weird looking heated shoulder pads are also half price down from €20 to €10. We also like the look of the 50” Philips smart tellies for €400 - down from €549.

Littlewood’s Ireland: Maybe this retailer should change its name to Hugewoods because it is promising “huge deals” on large amounts of stock. There are pages and pages of deals to scroll through so if you’re in the market for bargains you should probably have a look here.

Mothercare: Babies are many things but cheap is not one of them so anything that can be done to take the sting out of the costs it to be welcomed. Mothercare’s Black Friday sale started earlier this week and runs until Monday. The Quinny Moodd 3 Piece Bundle is now €705, a saving of €359, the Comb AxissFix Plus Car Seat is €329, down from €499.99 and the Tommee Tippee Complete Feeding set is now €69.99, a discount of €130. There are also big discounts on toys and clothes for babies and their mammies.

O’Brien’s Wine: Chances are there will be some wine drunk across Ireland over the weeks ahead which is why the O’Briens Wine Black Friday sale is so timely There are offers on over 200 Christmas wines, bubbles and spirits.

Peter Mark: This is an area which leaves us mystified, to be honest. But €30 off the Original Mark IV ghd stylers, €25 off select ghd stylers and €25 off the incredible L’Oréal Steampod and DAFNI heated hairbrushes in salons nationwide and online might be enough to pique your interest.

Ryanair: The airline is celebrating Cyber Week with new deals being rolled out each day. When we checked on Wednesday we could have got to either Rotterdam or Manchester for €7.99.

Smyths Toys: Although Irish parents are fortunate that Santa Claus takes care of many of the gifts which will be found under Christmas trees across the land this year, this retailer will probably still be quite busy in the run up to the big day. A Barbie Dream House which once cost €300 now costs €240 and there are also a lot of discounted Lego products and FIFA 19 style game available. There is a tenner off Hatchamils – which if memory serves us correctly – was the must have present a year or two ago.

South William Clinic and Spa: This Dublin city spa has range of offers across treatments and gift sets but what struck us as a real bargain were the gift cards. You can buy a €100 gift card for €59 or a €500 gift card for €269.

Tayto Park: Season tickets to Tayto Park are being sold with a €50 discount on Friday.

TUI: The tour operator is promising discounts of €50 per booking on short and mid-haul package holidays or an extra €100 discount per booking on holidays to Mexico.

Virgin Mobile: RED is apparently the new black at Virgin Media as it continues with 12 days’ offers up to November 26th. Virgin Media TV and broadband customers can get four months free unlimited 4G data, calls and texts on a 30-day SIM only contract, a saving of €100. Non Virgin Media customers who sign up to Broadband, TV and Phone bundles from €59 for 12 months can get a free 32” LG smart TV.