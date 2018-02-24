Clicks and mortar: The Irish retailers who are doing the business online
Pricewatch: rather than watch their sales disappear into cyberspace, many Irish retailers are setting up shop on the web – and are competing with the online-only discounters
Kenny’s Bookshop in Galway was online long before Jeff Bezos set up Amazon
Viewed through a certain prism, the threat the online retail revolution poses for Irish businesses is terrifying and deadly. With internet giants doing business in a borderless world able to offer massively discounted products to consumers with the click of a mouse, it is tempting to suggest there is no way any indigenous companies with low-key operations can possibly compete either on price or choice.