Biscuits, Sudocrem and whiskey: The Irish brands with international reach
Beloved products have lost either all, or most, of their connections with the auld sod
Jameson may seem as Irish as any Whiskey and it is still distilled here – in Cork as it happens – but the company has not been in Irish hands for a very long time. Photograph: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg
Earlier this month, more than 100 people working in the Sudocrem factory in Dublin were told their jobs were going east to Bulgaria. As grim as the news was for the people involved and their families, the story also had wider implications.
Sudocrem is more than just a cream that people dollop onto themselves when they’re feeling rashy and it is one of only a handful of home-grown brands which people here have held close their hearts – and other parts of their bodies – for close to a century. It is a brand we have pride in, something that was made clear by the delighted response to the recent Madonna picture which featured a tub of the Irish elixir in the background.