Biscuits, Sudocrem and whiskey: The Irish brands with international reach

Earlier this month, more than 100 people working in the Sudocrem factory in Dublin were told their jobs were going east to Bulgaria. As grim as the news was for the people involved and their families, the story also had wider implications.

Sudocrem is more than just a cream that people dollop onto themselves when they’re feeling rashy and it is one of only a handful of home-grown brands which people here have held close their hearts – and other parts of their bodies – for close to a century. It is a brand we have pride in, something that was made clear by the delighted response to the recent Madonna picture which featured a tub of the Irish elixir in the background.