Argos recalls baby gate and urges parents to stop using

Argos has issued a product recall for its popular Cuggl brand of baby safety gates.

In an email to customers on Friday morning, the retailer warned Irish customers who had purchased the gate to “stop using it immediately” and return it to an Argos store for a full refund.

The recall affects seven categories of baby gates and associated pieces of equipment.

“Extensive testing has identified that some gates may fail to consistently meet all the required safety standards, resulting in the brackets or wooden slats breaking under high impact, e.g. regular banging or kicking of the gate, failure of the auto-close feature and/or the gaps between metal bars being wider than the required standard, which may result in a child getting trapped.”

Customers have been told they can return the gate without proof of purchase for a full refund.

No other safety gate is affected by the recall.

Efforts to contact Argos for comment were not immediately successful.