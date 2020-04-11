There are many thousands of people across the country who either pay monthly or annually for a range of services – from trains to schools to health clubs and health insurance – who have been left wondering if they are getting what they have paid for and if they should be looking for something back.

With a wide-ranging lockdown in place for more than two weeks now, and many services unable to operate as normal for well in excess of a month, there are question marks hanging over what people are entitled to and what they should be expecting to happen in the days ahead.