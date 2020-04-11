Are you due a Covid-19 refund on health insurance, school fees, travel card or gym?
Consumers may be due money back for services they are still paying for but can’t access
The Government has taken over the facilities of 19 private hospitals. That has left many of those who are paying thousands of euro each year in private health insurance wondering what they are paying for
There are many thousands of people across the country who either pay monthly or annually for a range of services – from trains to schools to health clubs and health insurance – who have been left wondering if they are getting what they have paid for and if they should be looking for something back.
With a wide-ranging lockdown in place for more than two weeks now, and many services unable to operate as normal for well in excess of a month, there are question marks hanging over what people are entitled to and what they should be expecting to happen in the days ahead.