Another 10 Irish retail websites that deserve your support

Last week we filled a page of homegrown websites that could really do with your support in the weeks and months ahead. To be honest, we could have almost filled the paper with links. With that in mind, Pricewatch would like to continue to direct people to Irish websites in the weeks ahead, so here are another 10.

If you have a site or know of one that we should be championing, do give us a shout.

easons.com

When we were compiling our starting list of indigenous companies doing the business s online, we were so focused on small players that we – foolishly – forgot many of the bigger players who are just as uniquely Irish and just as deserving of your business. Case in point: Eason – or is it Easons? Anyway, it is the bookshop where millions of Irish people spanning three centuries have learned to love books and it’s site is well worth a look.

heavins.ie

It is very easy to look to the big players if you are in the market for white goods or the like, but there are a lot of local retailers in the space too, and many of them have pretty polished online offerings . The folk at Heavins certainly do and when we were on the site last week there was an impressive-looking sale happening.

getupandgodiary.com

Twenty-twenty is a year that most of us will never forget no matter how much we want to, but – fingers crossed – 2021 will be less memorable, and if it is you or someone dear to you might benefit from a diary of some kind. You will find all kinds here and they are all quite lovely.

studiodonegal.ie

In the market for some homespun tweed? These folk will have you covered.

smokehouse.ie

“Finest traditionally-smoked wild Atlantic seafood” is this Connemara-based site’s boast. What they sell looks great and we were almost as impressed by the @oldsmoky Twitter handle.

carraigdonn.com

Always a lovely place to buy a present – either for yourself or someone else – and the site was looking lovely last week draped in all sorts of autumnal colours. The site is promising free and fast delivery on orders over €49.

buachaill.com

Boxer shorts for boys with the word “buachaill” on them? An-mhaith ar fad.

pollyandandy.com

From jocks to socks, this site has some wonderful-looking seamless socks made from bamboo.

clampandtangle.com

Galway-based shop which is selling a whole range of working-from-home furniture as well as natty stuff you might need for your home when you are not working at all. The site also has a commitment to the environment, and the designs focus on usability and extended use, while the company uses sustainable materials and finishes on all of its products and will even plant a tree when every piece is sold.

mycaboosestore.ie

We will hand over to the site to describe itself. “Caboose is the first online marketplace in Ireland that gathers the best Irish artisan producers together in one place. We make it easy for everyone to shop fresh ingredients, incredible flavours and rare recipes. We are proud supporters of independent producers, connecting them with food lovers. Come join our thriving Caboose community!”