Almost 12,000 Toyota cars recalled over airbag concern

Almost 12,000 Toyota vehicles have been recalled by the company due to a serious safety issue with airbags.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, in a statement on Tuesday, said Toyota Ireland was carrying out a voluntary recall of certain Avensis, Corolla, Avensis Verso, and Yaris passenger vehicles.

The vehicles were produced between February 2001 and July 2008.

It said a safety issue had been identified whereby it is possible that the vehicles are equipped with front passenger air bag inflators that may cause metal fragments to pass through the air bag and into the vehicle interior at high speed.

The airbags were fitted as a “like-for-like” replacement under a prior recall, and are believed to contain a “non-desiccated, phase stabilized ammonium nitrate propellant”.

Factors

According to Takata’s reports, a defect related to motor vehicle safety may arise in the inflators due to propellant degradation occurring after prolonged exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures, and high temperature cycling.

“Activation of a non-desiccated ammonium nitrate inflator with degraded propellant may result in an inflator rupture,” according to the statement.

“An inflator rupture may cause metal fragments to pass through the air bag and into the vehicle interior at high speed, which may result in injury or death to vehicle occupants.”

The recall affects 11,943 vehicles in the Republic of Ireland.

Toyota Ireland said it would contact all affected vehicle owners by letter and advise them to make an appointment with their local authorised repairer where all necessary repairs and checks will be carried out.

If you believe that your vehicle may be impacted by this recall, then you can contact Toyota Ireland on 01 419 0200.