All flights halted at London Gatwick Airport after reports of two drones

Airport apologises for any inconvenience but says safety is its ‘foremost priority’

Reports of drones flying over Gatwick Airport led to flights being grounded. Photograph: Nicolas Tucat/AFP/Getty Images

All flights at London Gatwick Airport have been grounded following reports of drones being flown over the airfield.

Two of the unmanned devices were reportedly spotted near a runway, leading to delays and diversions as flights were suspended.

Gatwick said in statement: “Following reports of two drones flying over the Gatwick Airport airfield, we have had to suspend flights while this is investigated.

“We advise everyone flying from Gatwick, or collecting someone from the airport, Wednesday December 19th, or Thursday December 20th, to check the status of their flight.

“We apologise to any affected passengers for this inconvenience but the safety of our passengers and staff is our foremost priority.”