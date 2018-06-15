Aer Lingus and Ryanair flights to be disrupted due to French air controller strike

Aer Lingus and Ryanair have warned that services may be cancelled or disrupted tonight and across the weekend.

This is due to a French air traffic controller strike taking place on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Aer Lingus asked passengers planning to travel this weekend to check the status of their flight before departing for the airport here.

It said passengers can opt to be accommodated on the next available flight, re-book their flight free of charge, or cancel and apply for a refund.

In a statement, Ryanair said it has been forced to cancel a number of flights over the weekend.

Dublin Airport also asked people to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport.

Passengers can also get more information at the Aer Lingus call centre on 00-353-1-8868-989.