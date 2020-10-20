400 – yes, 400! – Irish retailers for all your online Christmas shopping

We have been overwhelmed, in the best possible way, by the response to our original list, a few weeks ago, of 100 Irish websites where you can buy lovely, unique and good-value presents in the run-up to Christmas.

Almost as soon as it appeared, business owners and many of their customers emailed us, tweeted us, sent us Instagram messages and contacted us on Facebook to champion more Irish companies doing the business online.

That response matters, because we all know that the run-up to Christmas, with so many physical shops in lockdown, is going to be incredibly hard for many businesses. It is also going to be a challenging time for shoppers, as they try to get organised for a Christmas like never before with more than 40 shopping days taken from them almost overnight.

We know the problems all too well, but we know the solution, too, or at least part of it. The internet. But, as we have said before and will say again, shopping online comes with a caveat. As much as 70 per cent of Irish consumers’ virtual spending leaves the country as people shop overseas.

It doesn’t have to be that way. As we are learning, there are many, many local sites that need our support this month and every month. If we could keep just 10 or 20 per cent of our online spend this year at home it would inject tens of millions of euro into our local economies. That would save jobs and keep businesses going.

So our 100 became 200, and is now becoming 400.

TOYS

nimblefingers.ie

A Dublin toyshop that has been making children and their parents happy for generations. Has grown a substantial online presence in recent years.

thetoyshoponline.ie

A super cute site with a large array of toys and scooters and all the rest.

jiminy.ie

A homegrown site that focuses on environmentally-friendly toys.

worldofwondertoys.ie

Familiar to many Munster-based people, this shop is now doing the business in a big way in the online space.

smythstoys.com

Just because it is one of the biggest toyshops on the island does not make it less Irish. It stocks large ranges of all toys and operates a handy click-and-collect service.

mimitoys.ie

An ever-increasing range of environmentally-sound toys for all kids. Again, this is a site that eschews that easily-breakable plastic stuff on the market.

The Gourmet Tart Company, based in Galway, has significantly expanded its online presence.

byrnesonline.ie

If you are looking for Lego or all manner of other toys, this Wexford shop might be able to help.

woodenheart.ie

A gorgeous little shop on Galway’s Quay St that was always worth a browse in pre-Covid times. While the shop is on the small side, there are no space issues on the website. Plenty of wooden and traditional toys.

littleones.ie

A beautiful shop based in Ennis, stuffed with the cutest of presents from Ireland and elsewhere. Definitely worth a visit, if only in a virtual sense.

kaliedy.com

A new kid on the block, this site was born out of the ashes of Mothercare Ireland and is the only Irish stockist of a wide range of developmental toys from the Early Learning Centre, making it an ideal starting point for parents of young children

eu.lottie.com

If Lisa Simpson was to set up a doll company she would set up something like this. This is right up there with the best sites we have come across this year. Based in Letterkenny, these doll people focus on body-positive dolls doing smart things. It bases many of its products on real kids and real people and they do things that real kids do. Last year the company released a doll based on Sinead Burke, who is a heroine of ours.

duffystoyworld.ie

This Dunleer-based toy shop stocks a wide variety of imaginative, creative and fun-filled toys and is forever in search of fab new and innovative products, "Toys are our passion," they say. Good for them, we say.

diceandcounters.com

A site dedicated almost exclusively to the sale of board games? How could you not love that?

pinocchios.ie

This family business dates back to 1983 but has had an online presence only since the last lockdown. It sells wooden traditional toys mostly and is well worth a browse.

munchkinstoys.com

Another family-run shop that sells toys and baby gifts, it has a separate shop for children’s shoes within the store. It is doing click and collect and nationwide delivery.

talesfortadpoles.ie

Small gift shop on Drury Street in Dublin specialising in children's books. It sells books, prints and other products for children. The print collection includes well-known illustrations and characters from books such as Winnie the Pooh, the Moomins and Miffy, as well as lots of Quentin Blake illustrations (from Roald Dahl's books).

toysandgames.ie

There is no need to panic-buy toys when there are shops such as this selling in the online space.

kidiko.ie

This site specialises in personalised toys and gifts, books and wooden toys. Based in Co Galway, the company’s personalised rocking horses, play kitchens and trikes are going well at present.

cluiche.ie

This shop sells Irish language games which manage to be both social and educational.

udar.ie

Glór na nGael's site sells Irish-language games and has the Irish rights to Scrabble and Monopoly as Gaeilge. From early December it will also have Cluedo as Gaeilge.

miggledgiggles.com

Who wouldn't want a Michael D who giggles when his belly is squeezed? Helps to raise money for Our Lady’s Children's Hospital in Crumlin too.

openingminds.ie

This shop and site stocks schoolbooks, stationery and a great range of toys, from brands such as Melissa & Doug, Bigjigs, Lego, Orchard, Galt and Ravensburger. Check out Opening Mind’s terrific wooden toys, as well as its microscopes and science kits.

storycubes.com

Rory’s Story Cubes are a great way to feed the imagination. You and your little ones just roll the storytelling dice to make up all sorts of tales and adventures.

thebubbleroom.ie

The Bubble Room, an independent toy and children’s book store in Skerries, is a world of wonder by the north Co Dublin coast.

teddyandco.ie

Teddy & Co, a lovely online shop, is one of the top suppliers of Ty Beanie Boos in Ireland.

funstuff.ie

This Limerick-based company offers ride-on electric cars, tractors and go-karts, plus outdoor toys such as playhouses.

itsmagic.ie

It’s Magic, a Galway-based site, is the place to go for unusual gifts, toys and gadgets for all ages. It has everything from puzzles to puppets.

fuddyduddy.ie

We’re big fans of educational toys, and this site has loads. They don’t look at all fuddy-duddy to us.

sensorylearningsupplies.com

If you’re in the market for educational toys to give to children with additional needs this Christmas, the Sensory Learning Supplies site will be worth a visit.

littledreamers.ie

Little Dreamers, an Irish family business, sells a large array of wooden toys “with a passionate dedication to quality, value and customer satisfaction”.

tinneystoys.ie

Tinney’s Toys is a one-stop website for farm toys, outdoor toys, children’s farm clothing and remote-control toys. While the huge shop in Letterkenny is closed the full range is available online.



FOOD AND DRINK

smokehouse.ie

“Finest traditionally-smoked wild Atlantic seafood” is this Connemara-based site’s boast. What they sell looks great and we were almost as impressed by the @OldSmoky Twitter handle.

boscabakery.ie

“My name is Sian, and I run everything,” the mail we received began. “I bake brownies that are then sent nationwide – they fit through your letterbox and postage is free. I can also include a personalised message to the recipient for free – they've been popular for lockdown birthdays and people thinking of loved ones they can’t visit right now. I always use the best-quality ingredients I can find, such as free-range eggs, real butter and Belgian chocolate. And they're obviously delicious!”

manofaranfudge.ie

You won’t find much better fudge anywhere in Ireland. And you can take that to the bank.

wineonline.ie

These guys sell wine online, as the name suggests. Great ranges and speedy delivery.

craftfoodtraders.ie

Waffles, savoury snacks, juices and a whole lot more if you fancy a treat.

chezemily.ie

This chocolate factory based in Dublin supplies the entire country. We have tried the chocolate and it is excellent.

netcrisps.com

Mr Tayto on the internet? Who woulda thunk it? This small Irish retailer is selling all manner of crisps, including many of Mr Tayto’s, as well as jellies and the like. Might be a nice idea if you have someone trapped in a place where Irish crisps – and we all know they are the best crisps – can’t be found.

crossoguepreserves.com

Jams, jellies, chutney, etc. We are reliably informed that Crossogue’s grapefruit marmalade and crab apple jelly are excellent.

mccambridges.com

As anyone who has ever set foot on Shop Street in Galway will know, McCambridges of Galway is a delight of a shop which has been feeding the city and beyond for generations. It has a big online presence and is also selling Christmas hampers.

kaylaskitchen.ie

Some great homemade ready meals to be found here if you are struggling to keep on top of things in your own kitchen.

ballymaloefoods.ie

This is a place to approach with relish. Ha! See what we did there? Great food for sale on a lovely site.

chocolate.ie

A website address to remember, this. It has all manner of gorgeous-looking chocolates which are beautifully packaged and presented. It has its roots in a chocolate shop based in the English Market in Cork which opened 20 years ago.

ollysfarm.ie

Looking for Dublin honey? Then look no further than this site, which has a range of 100 per cent raw Irish honeys including heather, blossom and softset honey from different apiaries around Dublin and Wicklow.

harvestday.ie

A site which has the aim of creating “transparency around the food we eat. Weekly deliveries of locally sourced, organically grown produce, direct from small-scale farms in your community”.

gourmettartco.com

A bakery beloved of Galway people for a long time, its online presence is being significantly expanded, which means more people across the country will be able to experience its delightful treats and hampers.

allirelandfoods.ie

All Ireland Foods is a family business based in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, and its aim is “to encourage Irish food producers, growers, and cottage industries to sell and export their products online”. We like their motto: “If it’s not grown, raised or produced in Ireland, or caught on Irish-registered trawlers it will not be sold on our site.”

ardkeen.com

The Ardkeen Quality Food Store rarely goes unmentioned any time we ask people to recommend good places to shop local. The Waterford-based supermarket has moved into the online delivery space in a big way in recent times, and has widened its service to include nationwide delivery for just €6.95 per order.

hazelmountainchocolate.com

We’ve not actually tasted the chocolate from the Burren but we do love the sound of it.

essentialfoodtrails.com

We love this site which brings farmers’ markets into a virtual world and a wider Irish market.

frankhederman.com

If you want smoked fish for a special occasion, you could run into Lidl or Aldi and get something cheap – or you could go direct to an Irish business and have it delivered to your door. Sure, it will cost a bit more but it will be a whole lot better.

neighbourfood.ie

This foodie heaven is another one that brings small producers to your front door – or at least to a collection point near you. A great idea that deserves support.

calveysachillmountainlamb.ie

The name of the site gives it away. Achill Lamb delivered to your front door.

greengrocerathome.com

Full disclosure: this is Pricewatch’s local greengrocer and we have been shopping on the site almost since the start of the lockdown. We can’t sing its praises loudly enough if you’re lucky enough to live in its delivery area.

unglu-d.ie

A dedicated gluten-free food business with its own range of sauces and seasonings made locally in Co Louth. They come in handy 100ml bottles, so will make for lovely gifts. The folk behind it also do classes and help people learn more about GF.

ballymakennyfarm.com

Not all potatoes are made equal, as a quick browse here will make very clear. Alongside the potato varieties you’ll not have heard of, they also do bundles of queens and broccoli which look lovely.

buyirishfood.ie

We don’t have enough space to include more of the wonderful Irish food businesses that have moved into the online space, but this site has a whole lot more of them.

thecounterdeli.com

If you are looking for wine, sweet treats, cheese and coffee, you can find it all here.

jameswhelanbutchers.com

One of the finest butchers in Ireland, with a vast array of cuts from the high end to the everyday.

kishfish.ie

The fish folk have launched an online service with everything delivered in cooler boxes.

sheridanscheesemongers.com

All the cheese, cured meats, crackers and other accoutrements you could want straight to your door.

stuffuneed.ie

Started out at the start of the pandemic delivering essentials to people not so keen on visiting shops and has grown in recent months into an online department store offering a delivery platform for many small Irish companies.

grachocolates.com

We spoke to Gráinne Mullins, who gave the world her chocolates at the height of the pandemic last month, and her enthusiasm was delightful. Then we saw the chocolates: they look amazing. You might need to pre-order soon if you want a Grá Chocolates delivery in time for December.

chocolategarden.ie

Chocolate Garden of Ireland, a Willy Wonka on the web, will celebrate its 20th birthday next year. Its ranges of chocolate and hampers look divine.

coolanowlefoodhall.ie

Coolanowle Foodhall, a family-owned and -managed foodie haven on Dublin Street in Carlow town, supports local and sustainable food production and a farm-to-fork approach.

thefatfox.ie

We got hungry just looking at the Fat Fox site, which sells all manner of delicious treats.

winesdirect.ie

We want the finest wines available to humanity, we want them here and we want them now. Withnail would have loved the Wines Direct site, so he would.

openhive.ie

OpenHive: A home for happy bees making happy honey.

kylemoreabbey.com

Kylemore Abbey & Victorian Walled Garden has been working hard to move all of its products into its online shop, to give people access to the soaps and chocolates made by the abbey’s Benedictine nuns. You can also buy pottery and Christmas products handmade onsite, as well as Kylemore Abbey jams and chutneys.

thesourcebulkfoods.ie

The Source Bulk Foods, a zero-waste store in Rathmines in Dublin, delivers across the island of Ireland.

shopsweetnews.com

The range at Sweet News, a sweet and gift shop in Killybegs, in Co Donegal, includes the Biden Treat Box and Late Late Toy Show Family Sweet Treat Box, plus jewellery, handbags and fashion accessories.

listokedistillery.ie

Listoke Distillery, which makes craft gin in Co Louth, was the first distillery in Ireland to make sanitiser, which it began in March. Appropriately, then, its hampers “contain our award winning Listoke 1777 Gin, Poacher’s Irish Tonic, juniper berries to garnish and some hand sanitiser – we want to bring joy and keep people safe in these difficult times”. Sounds good to us.

powerscourtdistillery.com

The Powerscourt Distillery site offers a selection of local food that complements its Fercullen range of whiskeys. Its bronze, silver and gold food-pairing hampers include a trio of whiskey miniatures, local cheese, charcuterie and honey, and a link to an exclusive video in which its food-and-beverage specialist takes you through the pairings.

clonakiltydistillery.ie

Ireland is practically drowning in spririts these days. On this site you’ll find glassware, hats, acccessories, hand santiser, whiskey and gin – lots and lots of gin. With free shipping to Ireland and Britain.

butlerschocolates.com

One of the nice things about buying a coffee from Butlers’ shops – which we’ve missed while we’ve been working from home – has always been the free chocolate. You can buy the full range here.

armadapantry.com

The Pantry by the Armada has a lovely-looking site; we were particularly taken by the Blend Box cocktails. Premade in the Co Clare hotel, they require only a shake, stir and pour on arrival.

dingledistillery.ie

Looking for something different for the spirit lover in your life? In addition to its sometimes hard-to-find whiskeys, Dingle Distillery’s online shop also sells some pretty nice-looking gin.

thepremiumbutcher.ie

The Premium Butcher will deliver top-quality Irish meat direct to your door.

thecoolfoodschool.ie

The Cool Food School offers stuff designed to get kids excited about food through cooking, reading, play and more. Its products include the Kiddies Food Kutter and the Safety Food Peeler, a safety-focused knife and peeler suitable for children from age two upwards.

beanandgoose.ie

Full disclosure: we got a present of a monthly subscription for this chocolate earlier this year – and it’s only brilliant. Every month two bars of randomly flavoured but always excellent chocolate arrive through our front door. Bean and Goose also has all manner of chocolate for sale on a one-off basis.

robertsofdalkey.ie

This excellent fish and food shop, based in the south Co Dublin village, offers turkey, ham and all kinds of seafood.

irelandsartisanpantry.com

As well as its range of Christmas hampers, Ireland’s Artisan Pantry sells subscriptions to receive its monthly boxes of at least six artisan Irish foods from small producers.

thefrenchmarket.ie

This business, which has long supplied hotels and restaurants, also sells high-quality wines, hampers and gifts with a French twist to the general public.

thanksplants.co

Christmas can be a tricky time for vegetarians and vegans – which is where Thanks Plants comes in. Its Festive Box of meatless goodies includes a meatless roast to feed up to five people, plus garlic-and-thyme gravy and three types of vegan sausage.



ART AND GIFTS

thebiscuitmarketplace.com

A really excellent resource for anyone in the market for presents for themselves or others in the run-up to Christmas.

thebookresort.ie

Gorgeous idea. These folk put together gift boxes with books, chocolate, fancy soaps and more, all of which is delivered to you or to someone you like a lot in a lovely scented box.

studiodonegal.ie

In the market for some homespun tweed? These folk will have you covered.

quirkyirishicons.ie

We’ll let this site speak for itself. “Like everyone right now we are muddling through and keeping a safe distance! We are keeping the online shop open for anyone looking to send a little gift or make their fridge or walls look a little brighter! Rest assured we are abiding by strict hygiene standards while doing this and delivering via the lovely staff at An Post. Stay safe everyone.”

carraigdonn.com

Always a lovely place to buy a present – for yourself or someone else – and the site was looking lovely last week draped in all sorts of autumnal colours. The site is promising free and fast delivery on orders over €49.

mycaboosestore.ie

We will hand over to the site to describe itself. “Caboose is the first online marketplace in Ireland that gathers the best Irish artisan producers together in one place. We make it easy for everyone to shop fresh ingredients, incredible flavours and rare recipes. We are proud supporters of independent producers, connecting them with food lovers. Come join our thriving Caboose community!”

putyourfeetup.com

If you are in the market for Irish produced candles that smell lovely and look even nicer then you won’t go wrong with these people.

clampandtangle.com

Galway-based shop which is selling a range of working-from-home furniture as well as natty stuff you might need for your home when you are not working. The site also has a commitment to the environment, and the designs focus on usability and extended use, while the company uses sustainable materials and finishes on all of its products and will even plant a tree when every piece is sold.

designist.ie

Pricewatch has long been a fan of this Dublin shop when in need of a fun and funky last-minute stocking filler. The website is also fantastic.

cogsthebrainshop.ie

Cogs the Brain Shop has a physical presence in the Stephen’s Green Centre in Dublin, and an excellent site for games and toys that children will love.

greenoutlook.ie

Irish-based, with more than 25 Irish suppliers offering lifestyle products including shampoo bars, safety razors, natural skincare and a whole lot more.

mymilis.com

This Waterford business was only born in March, and all the soy candles are handmade using sustainable and natural ingredients at the owner’s kitchen table.

drumgreenagh.com

Described by its owners as “a one-stop-gift-for-me shop based in Galway . . . stuff that’s a little bit different from the usual fare”. Clothes, candles, ceramics, jewellery and a whole lot more besides.

hensteethstore.com

A lovely site selling lovely things and well worth a look for anyone in the market for a present for someone they care about.

scoutdublin.com

Clothes, shoes, homewares, kids’ stuff and a whole lot more. The site’s ethos is to provide “a range of timeless products that steer clear from trends, instead offering functionality, good design and longevity” and to support “the wealth of talent in Ireland’s thriving design scene”.

slated.ie

Irish Family design studio creating (the hint is in the name) slate tableware and personalised gifts.

studio22.ie

Luxury Irish gift boxes filled with treats to suit all your family and loved ones from its shop in Marlay Park, in Dublin. Gift-wrapped for home delivery all over Ireland.

irishdesignshop.com

A site which prides itself on promoting the “work of Ireland’s most exciting designer makers”. It has both an online presence and a bricks-and-mortar shop in Dublin.

designireland.ie

There is a limit to the number of sites we can feature here. There is a whole lot more to be found here.

mimiandmartha.com

A new online store working with more than 40 makers and designers, with a big focus on local design. You will find tasty food, gifts, homewares and lifestyle items.

jamartprints.com

Artists fill the gallery with fresh concepts in print, using both traditional and contemporary techniques. The site stocks ceramics, textiles, jewellery and street art “in strange and wonderful forms”, with the owners saying they are “always working with the artists to create exciting new designs”.

sijewelleryireland.com

Ailish from Sí Jewellery custom makes jewellery, tie bars, pocket watches and more with images and quotes. She can also make ashes and hair-infused memorial pieces.

thewordbird.eu

This is the home of personalised and original pre-printed word art by Susan Brambell. The idea is brilliant. You provide her with a list of words and she makes them into a shape of your choice. The result is a lovely, personalised text art gift. There are also pre-done options if you’re lost for words.

marketstreet.ie

“Indulge yourself or delight a loved one with our individually crafted gifts, made to inspire and charm. Handmade with love by over 100 passionate and creative Irish makers and designers.” That is how this site describes itself and we can’t do any better than that.

thecatandthemoon.ie

In their own words, the people behind this site are “purveyors of unique studio handcrafts and jewellery. Everything we sell is designed and fully handmade by artisans living and working in Ireland”.

myshopgranny.com

This is an online platform stuffed with novel gift ideas and well worth a visit.

chupi.com

If you are in the market for something special for someone you care about you won’t go wrong with this acclaimed jeweller.

bababox.ie

A Dublin-based site which specialises in gifts for mums and babies. They tell Pricewatch that lots of their stockists are also small independent Irish businesses.

ceramicsbyetaoinoreilly.com

A small but beautiful range of hand-thrown ceramics made by Etaoin O’Reilly, with jugs, diffusers, cups and Christmas decorations.

samagusnessa.com

All manner of gifts handmade and using sustainable Irish wood.

finderskeepersthestore.ie

A design-led independent home and giftware store with a strong emphasis on sustainability.

29bridestreet. com

Sustainably designed and screen-printed lifestyle products and accessories made by hand in Dublin by Liz Walsh. There’s free shipping on all orders over €50.

thekind.co

A gorgeous online platform containing stock from more than 30 local businesses, with everything from kitchenware to kids toys. Everything is eco-friendly and ethically sourced.

blaithinennis.com

Multi-award-winning jewellery brand, with all the pieces handmade from a studio in the southeast.

etsy.com

This is not an Irish website but there are loads of Irish people selling on the platform. Here’s how you find them. You search for what you want and when the results come up you can apply a “shop location” filter which allows you to see only sellers based in this country.

alittleidea.ie

Some very brightly coloured and unusual jewellery as well as the odd mug, turbans, head scarves and loads of lovely cards.

wildatlanticliving.com

Gorgeous site on the west coast selling lovely things that will bring a smile to anyone’s face, unless they are super grumpy, like.

ailandel.com

A site which acts as a platform for design and contemporary Irish homeware. “Inspired by urban living and street art.”

artillerybrand.com

This site “aims to be among the world’s best places to find clever and distinctive wall art of universal and Irish interest. We particularly like the classic posters advertising Ireland’s National Cemetery – and not just because it features loads of popes but, thankfully, not this one yet. There are also posters and prints of dear old Dublin sayings created by “international and Irish letter-crafters”.

gracediamonds.ie

Online business making custom jewellery to suit all budgets. Ready-to-wear pieces are also available, and the diamonds have been ethically sourced.

burrenperfumery.com

As they say themselves, the Burren Perfumery is “a small, west-of-Ireland-based company making cosmetics and perfumes inspired by the landscape around us. Everything is made on site, by hand, in small batches.”

store.evansartsupplies.ie

A fourth-generation family business offering an array of art and craft materials. “Since last March we have really seen a huge increase in people coming back to art, many who hadn’t drawn, painted or sculpted since college and what a great gift idea for a loved one of any age,” they tell us. We can’t disagree with that.

2wildgeese.ie

2 Wild Geese is a place pace where you will find stuff from more than 60 artists and designers from all over Ireland.

laurajaynehalton.com

Laura Jayne Halton is a well-known Irish designer who is now taking artwork commissions for Christmas. Her latest work is created to complement stylish interiors and is particularly uplifting in these challenging times. Fashion-inspired illustrations are also available.

evadorney.com

Bespoke jewellery and everything from simple pearl-drop earrings and contemporary silver pendants to gold bangles and platinum dress rings, all of which are handmade.

cloonkeen.com

Amazing scented candles from Galway. They are normally found in fancy department stores but with all of them closed you can find them much closer to the source.

six0sixdesign.com

Gifts for the book lovers in your live. We love the map keepsakes too. All the items are handmade by a local artist in her Kildare studio.

donegalpens.com

Handmade wooden pens from the Donegal Gaeltacht.

mccaffreycrafts.com

Handmade blackthorn walking and hiking sticks by a fifth-generation stick maker.

greendotdesignshop.com

A place where you will find lots of Irish-made treasures, curated gift boxes and a “build your own” custom gift box option. Based in wonderful Clonakilty in Co Cork, it is a hub for beautiful, ethically-focused Irish craft and design.

coachhousedingle.com

If you are looking for Irish jewellery, baskets, leather goods, candles, cashmere, ceramics, wood turning, iron works, cards, homewares and more, this is the site for you.

craftshapesireland.ie

This is a family-run business based in Bunclody, Co Wexford, "creating beautiful personalised gifts” that include door wreaths, tree decorations, personalised wooden cheese boards and Christmas Eve boxes. “We have all gifts covered for your festive shopping,” they say.

irishwhiskeystonecompany.ie

The Irish Whiskey Stone Company offers fun and functional gifts such as whiskey stones (the hint is in the name, see?) drinks coasters and hip flasks.

anniewest.com

We’ve long been fans of Annie West. The Sligo-based artist has all sorts of prints – many with a Yeatsy (that is a word, look it up) theme.

carveon.com

Not every site has its own classically-trained cobbler who uses a collection of vintage sewing machines to make leather goods. But you will find that here. There are wallets and bags and phone cases and notebooks on offer and they can personalise almost everything in their factory in Kildare.

thecatandthemoon.ie

What is most impressive is absolutely everything you find here has been made or created in Ireland, from the art to the jewellery to the dinky baby booties and the scarves and clothes.

edgeonly.com

Luxury jewellery with an edge, ethically made in Ireland. Solid gold and sterling silver jewellery in edgy designs for men and women. They have a new collection that is available for order now, as well as a wider range of jewellery gifts for men and women landing at the end of October.

birthdaycufflinks.ie

Just choose a year and they will make cufflinks from a genuine Irish coin from that year. We can’t imagine there will be many takers for 2020.

thebluedoordirect.com

This lovely shop in Monkstown, Co Dublin, offers all manner of interesting and handmade gifts and interiors products.

shop.ashfordcastle.com

You may not be able to sleep in an Ashford Castle bed on an ongoing basis but you can sleep in its fancy linen sheets which are sold here. There is also Ashford Castle Monopoly – where every road is Shrewsbury, presumably – and all sorts of other lovely things.

fields.ie

A wholly Irish-owned company which has been a market leader since 1979, it has 14 stores across the country but of course they are all closed at present.

coastguardcreatives.ie

Coastguard Creatives is a collective of the finest craft workers, artists and designers who all live in Co Waterford.

loulerie.com

This boutique Irish jewellery store, based on Chatham Street in Dublin, has moved all of its business online and is continuing to fulfil orders during Lockdown Part 2.

weldons.ie

This fourth-generation Irish family jeweller, based on Clarendon Street in Dublin, offers antique and vintage jewellery.

galwaycrystal.ie

Established in 1967 and supplying elegant Irish crystal from Galway city, this company sells Irish crystal glasses, home decor, lighting and jewellery. The site specialises in personalised crystal giftware and ships nationwide and worldwide with An Post. The company also offers click and collect “for our local friends in Galway city”.

parkadays.com

This site sells sheepskin slippers and will soon be selling sheepskin-covered hot-water bottles.

littlemuseum.ie/shop

We love the Little Museum of Dublin and now we love its online shop, which sells books (for adults and child), games and high-quality souvenirs with a Dublin connection. There are also books it has published in-house including Kwaidan: Ghost Stories of Ladcadio Hearn and the Golden Age of Dublin, which tells the story of Georgian Dublin.

domore.ie

“We are very like products offered on Etsy but we are a small business in Donegal, Ireland, and everything is handmade including the frames. Our goal is to get people to domore with their photos in this digital age.”

luluandbelle.com

These guys manufacture and retail their personalised jewellery from a workshop in Rush, Co Dublin. They use traditional hand-stamping techniques to make and personalise each piece to order.

woolow.com

This Galway-based company makes organic wool pillows. We hear they are super comfy, sustainable and natural and are particularly beneficial for people with allergies.

silvershopdublin.com

A great selection of antique and vintage silver and jewellery items for that special gift. Celebrating 39 years in the Powerscourt Centre.

gollumsprecious.ie

This Irish jewellery business prides itself in offering high-quality contemporary pieces. They have handmade many pieces and source many others from various creative designers and jewellers.

amiliedesigns.com

Amilie Designs, based in Galway, works with Scrabble and slate to make very sweet gifts.

celticrockinghorses.com

They don’t come cheap, with prices ranging from €1,250 to €2,500, but Celtic Rocking Horses, handmade from local hardwood, are amazing.

atitagain.ie

At It Again! brings Irish literature to life in a fresh and fun way, exploring the writers, their stories and the places that inspired them.

madeofirish.com

Made of Irish specialises in a whole host of presents, from candles to throws to corporate gifts, that are produced in Ireland.

rowanbegdesignstudios.ie

You’ll find some lovely gifts on the Rowan Beg Design Studios site, all of it made in the studio in Connemara.

shuul.com

Shuul Colours has the best range of GAA-themed jewellery we have ever come across. It has a similar range for rugby fans, plus for birthdays, engagements, anniversaries and more.

dublincardcompany.bigcartel.com

If the line “I suppose a ride is out of the question” goes over your head, then this shop might not be for you. But if you are from Dublin, or have any familiarity with the city, then you might find a card, mugs or print that you think is bleedin’ rapid.

thepenplace.ie

The Pen Place, based in Dún Laoghaire, in south Co Dublin, has been supplying fine pens for more than 40 years. It sells all the big brands, such as Cross, Mont Blanc, Sheaffer and Lamy, and says it has the largest range of fountain-pen ink in Ireland, with more than 300 colours in stock.

babyboo.ie

BabyBoo, based in Cork, designs and makes organic-cotton clothing for babies and big kids. It’s probably best known for its drool-busting bandana bibs.

laineyk.com

Feelgood greetings cards and prints, “imagined, designed & created in Ireland”, including two specially designed cards that are helping to raise money for the charity Alone.

annesknitsandcrochet.com

Anne Coyle, the woman behind Anne’s Luxury Irish Hand Knits and Crochet, tells us that she has been “knitting and crocheting for many, many years and has lots of ideas for gifts for Christmas, from handmade Arans to crochet baby blankets, all made in the foothills of the Cooley Mountains”.

badasscushions.ie

This new website puts the fun in funky cushions. Well worth a look-see.

maktus.com

A Michael Tea Higgins mug? Check. A Vladamir Putin: Life Coach? Check. Notions coasters? Check. If you’re in the market for fun and quirky gifts, many of them with an Irish twist, then these guys will help you out.

slouiseinteriors.ie

Sarah Louise Interiors’ site is full of home decor, wall prints, mirrors and furniture, plus a host of ideas for Christmas gifts.

rothlu.ie

Rothlú, based in the Ox Mountains, in Co Mayo, makes striking, sustainable jewellery using “scraps of undyed plain weave and textured cotton, linen and silk remnant that had little use and that was probably heading to landfill”.

julsuluv.ie

Who knew Ireland offered so much handmade jewellery? The Jul range, made by Annette Byrne, is well worth a look.

kymaia.com

Kabira Allain, an Ireland-based women’s fashion designer, wants “to help you build a timeless wardrobe... to look stylish and elegant on every occasion.”

hairyfruitart.com

Hairy Fruit Art sells lots of lovely prints, cards and other stationery, plus organic-cotton face masks.

siobhanhartonstudio.com

“I’m a visual artist and designer with my studio in a thatched cottage in Spiddal,” Siobhán Harton says. “I have red hair and my studio assistant is my dog, called Peigí Sú – can’t get more Irish than that, or cliched, lol... Lots of box-ticking on the grants applications.” Although she’s joking on that score, she’s deadly serious when she says her aim is to “create visual joy through digital collage and my original seascape paintings. My artworks are loaded with meaning and story.”

roomsforrascals.ie

Kids’ room decor, toys and gifts, from a company based in Clane, in Co Kildare.

facebook.com/dingleceramics

Linda Ní hAiniféin of Dingle Ceramics says she creates art inspired by the archaeology of the area, “the ruins of churches both humble and grand, the standing stones and beehive huts, the sundials and stone crosses”.

annemariereinhold.com

Annemarie Reinhold is a Cork-based artist who has been working on a range of jewellery inspired by fruit and vegetables. “My aim is to create unique engaging sculptural and wearable objects,” she says.

fucards.ie

Fancy some rude greetings cards? The sendables that the FUcards Company sells – designed in Cork and printed in Dublin – are certainly that. The site also produces a face covering that is, if anything, ruder than the cards.

deebrophy.com

Dee Brophy Nice selection of decorative antiques and gardenalia for home lovers.

peatartdesigns.ie

Peat Art Designs’ framed miniature sculptural scenes use turf, moss and tree roots. Each piece is unique.

vanessaree.com

Vanessa Ree Jewellery prides itself on collections that are “eye-catching, fun and designed to bring out the confidence in every wearer”.

gilesnorman.com

Giles Norman Photography, a small family-run business in Kinsale, Co Cork, sells some amazing landscape photographs.

oghamtreasure.com

Ogham Treasure, based in Athlone, sells word necklaces and other jewellery inspired by the ogham alphabet of the first written Irish.

sonasaromas.ie

Two sisters run this small business, which uses essential oils and natural fragrances to make soy wax candles and wax melts. They also produce natural reed diffusers, car fresheners and inhalers in a wide variety of scents, including a Christmas blend.

shopthatnearlywasnt.ie

We love the idea behind this site. The Shop That Nearly Wasn’t is stocked with Irish products made by Irish survivors of cancer, both supporting them, as artists, authors, painters, jewellery designers and more, and supporting cancer research here in Ireland – to make more survivors.

weir.ie

Weir & Sons, whose flagship store is on Grafton Street in Dublin, offers covetable watches and jewellery, as well as a wide selection of Irish gifts. A go-to destination for exquisite engagement rings and wedding bands: as they say themselves, they are here to help mark life’s special moments.

boldbunny.ie

Bold Bunny, a climate-conscious small company launched in 2011 by Ali Jones, specialises in funny, thoughtful greetings cards, prints for children and adults, and its now cult Forget-Me-Not Family Calendar.

giftedfromireland.com

Gifted from Ireland calls itself a “one stop shop e-commerce site for all your Irish gifting needs. From the team behind the postponed Gifted Fair in the RDS, this site gives you access to Irish brands – from beauty to food, fashion, kids and interiors – in every corner of the country.”

blondethestore.com

Blonde the Store is an online jewellery and accessories shop specialising in fun, funky earrings that you won’t find on the high street. The website includes pieces from all over the world, including Francine Bramli Paris earrings and the Blonde team’s own brand, Eve Ray Designs. “With something to suit all budgets, life is too short to wear boring accessories,” they say.

maureenlynch.ie

The Maureen Lynch sites features all manner of jewellery in silver and gold.

chicmarilyn.com

Based in Drogheda, Chic Marilyn sells oil paintings, antique and modern jewellery, and high-end vintage clothing, including from Hermès, Prada, Galvan and Dior.

lovernleathergoods.com

Lovern Leather Goods, which is based in Galway, makes high-quality accessories to lift your spirits. “Our products blend the traditional with the contemporary – each one a natural classic,” they say.

bybrijewellery.com

Bríanan McCloskey designs and makes jewellery using gold, silver, acrylics and semi-precious stones.

grantdesigns.ie

Grant Designs turns timber, stainless steel and copper into sculpture, garden art and one-off chopping boards and serving platters.

leitrimdesignhouse.ie

The Leitrim Design House is a not-for-profit that mentors and supports small Irish craftspeople, designers and artists. “We’re (supposed to be!) celebrating 20 years in business this year,” they say. “Everything we stock is 100 per cent Irish.”

hartmanns.ie

The renowned Hartmanns of Galway jewellery store sells Swiss watches from Tag Heuer, Longines, Raymond Weil and Tissot, among others.

thewoodturningstudio.ie

Everything here is handmade by Robert O’Connor, in Gorey, Co Wexford, who also offers woodturning courses.

allaroundthesun.com

Are cards gifts? They are certainly likely to be in more demand this year than for a long time, what with social distancing and everything. We love All Around the Sun’s cards for every occasion, which are designed and made in Dublin.

quaidcandles.ie

This candle company is almost certainly the baby on our list. It is run by 16-year-old Evan Quaid, a transition-year student from Co Limerick who began it in 2017, when he was only 13. All his candles are vegan-friendly, made with soy wax and lead-free wicks.

shellsdriftwood.com

Shell’s Driftwood makes art from driftwood found on the shores of Carlingford Lough. Each piece is personalised using freehand pyrography. There are driftwood family trees, lamps, frames, mirrors and a whole lot more.

oileanjewellery.com

Peter Gough of Oilean Jewellery specialises in unique handcrafted pieces inspired by Irish land- and seascapes. He also designs and makes contemporary collections that might make for lovely gifts.

berry-be-beauty.ie

Berry Be Beauty, a small Fingal-based business, makes natural skincare products, soy-wax candles and reed diffusers using pure essential oils.

fiercenice.com

Fierce Nice is a Galway-based online gallery that specialises in museum-quality prints by contemporary Irish artists.

aronanaturalfragrance.com

Arona makes solid perfumes using organic beeswax and natural essential oils.

ficoboutique.com

The fabulous Fi & Co Boutique stocks loads of Irish and sustainable products for gifting and dressing this Christmas.

barbarahallcreations.ie

“A lovely jewellery maker based in Cork that I used last lockdown,” one reader said about Barbara Hall Creations. “Prompt and reliable service and very reasonably priced for excellent quality.”

thepeekacompany.ie

The PeeKa Company’s innovative PeeKaPlay Kit subscription service will send you high-quality, stage-appropriate toys for children aged from birth to 18 months old.

stitchedupgifts.ie

All was going well for this business, which started only last year, until Covid hit – which has seen so many special occasions cancelled and the end of visits to newborn babies.

connemaramarble.com

Connemara Marble, a family business based in Rathfarnham, in Dublin, makes jewellery and gifts.

bumblebeeflowerfarm.ie

Mags Riordan, an environmentally aware floral designer, grows nectar-rich flowers that celebrate the seasons, an ethos reflected in its Christmas range, which includes wreath kits and bouquets. Bumble Bee Flower Farm’s motto is “Always Grown, Never Flown”.

andreamears.com

Andrea Mears, a jewellery designer based in Limerick, works with precious metals to create “beautiful, thoughtful and personalised jewellery... inspired by spirituality, myths and history, but with a strikingly modern style”.

chouscottage.com

Julie and Paul are a French couple whose craft shop in Clonmel sells handmade gifts from small Irish companies. The Chou’s Cottage site hosts about 80 makers and designers

crazymonkey.ie

Crazy Monkey is a Cork-based company specialising in action sports and outdoor toys, such as BMX bikes, skateboards, scooters and go-karts.

thinline.ie

Thin Line makes wall-hangable maps of popular parts of the Irish coast. Their layers of engraved, laser-cut birch are painted different shades of blue to show the different depths of the sea surrounding Roundstone, Kilkee and Dublin, among others places.

lizzieb.ie

LizzieB makes soaps and candles and make-up hampers to order.

tilted.ie

Tilted specialises in sustainable clothing and jewellery.

inkedroseli.com

Inked Roseli says it loves making memories last a lifetime. The site has all manner of prints and cards to help celebrate the big and small moments that shape our lives.

mamashospitalbag.com

Mamas Hospital Bag was founded by Grace Quinn and Sarah Molony, two mums from Dublin. Their beautifully packaged luxury gifts for mothers and babies feature Irish brands such as Voya, Foxford, and Moon + Mellow. The site also has some Irish-only gift bundles.

courtville.ie

Matthew Weldon of Courtville searches for antique and vintage jewellery with a story, specialising in engagement rings and other high-end pieces.

jandodesign.com

Jando, a husband-and-wife printmaking studio in Smithfield, in Dublin, run by Julie and Owen Mc Loughlin, specialises in architecturally and landmark-themed screen prints. You might recognise their Dublin Town series.

thewildfelter.ie

The Wild Felter produces ethical and ecofriendly wildlife-inspired art and homeware. Its site also sells gift sets from other makers with a similar passion for high-quality Irish goods.

lahinchartgallery.com

Kenny’s Lahinch Art Gallery features some very nice original art. A lot of the works are pricey, but when it comes to this kind of thing you probably do get what you pay for.

cuando.ie

One reader described Cuando as an “amazing Irish website site with awesome stuff on it that also has amazing customer service”. That left us none the wiser about what the site was. Turns out it has “unique gifts from makers and designers around Ireland”.

craftshop.ie

Quinn’s Craft Shop and Sweater Shop, in Ballyvaughan, Co Clare, offers a selection of gifts “reflecting this unique Irish landscape – for those that hold Ireland in their hearts”.

rarebirdsart.com

Catherine Byrne, the woman behind Rarebirds Art, is a graphic designer who specialises in wedding stationery. With demand for her services in that sphere all but drying up this year, she has pivoted to develop affordable prints and posters with a take on Irish slang.

loveinabox.ie

Love in a Box is an online gift company with a mission “to spread love and joy by delivering an amazing experience to the people receiving our gifts”. The site features “beautiful items that are put together to build a gift box – a modern (and improved) version of a hamper”.

hawthornandgreene.com

Hawthorne & Greene sells products for the home and garden, from cake stands for the baker in the family to terracotta pots for the gardener.

amora.ie

Amora, based in Bray, Co Wicklow, specialises in Irish products: handmade candles, soaps, leather handbags, wallets and gloves, art, jewellery, woollen scarves and throws, tweed hats, fleece jackets, felt fairy-making kits, sock toys and jigsaws.

gatherandgather.com

Gather & Gather offers a range of hampers and other gifts. The company behind it specialises in workplace catering, so it has, as you can imagine, been a difficult year. The hampers include a selection of Irish and local products, including 3fe coffee, Bread 41 breadmaking kits and mince pies, Áine chocolates, and homemade pudding and spice mixes.

lillyandcocandles.com

Ireland is very well served by local candle makers, and we are always impressed when the emphasis is on materials that don’t damage the planet. Lilly & Co Candle Company promises hand-poured, “luxuriously scented candles that fill your home with warmth”. Sounds great, right?

bannonjewellers.ie

Bannon Jewellers says it is a proud supporter of Irish jewellery designers, and “now more than ever we are committed to championing homegrown, independent talent to bring our customers jewellery that is designed and made here in Ireland”.

rocks.ie

This family business, which has been around for almost half a century, has more than 2,000 different items for sale on its site, including its own Rocks-branded pieces, as well as the top watch and jewellery brands and handcrafted diamond jewellery.

treasuretrove.ie

If you’re in the market for antique and vintage furniture, Treasure Trove, a Co Wexford firm, offers both delivery and collection.

12quailfarm.com/soapstudio

Hand on heart, we did not know about donkey-milk soaps. 12 Quail Farm’s Soap Studio has a huge range of them.

mycottondrawer.com

My Cotton Drawer, a Dublin-based site, sells ecofriendly products from keep cups and bags to cloth nappies and deodorants that won’t damage the planet just to keep you smelling good.

winkandelbow.ie

Wink and Elbow, a gorgeous-looking shop based in Dungarvan, sells presents and lamps and candles and Christmassy stuff and, well, you get the picture.

milkbath.ie

Milk Bath offers luxury bathing experiences, using either Irish grass-fed cow’s milk or vegan organic coconut milk, as well as organic oats from a small family farm, in products all made by hand in north Co Dublin. The maker handwrites all the messages that her customers send each other, “and it has tears streaming down my cheeks most days”, she says. She adds that a warm bath “releases the same hormone as a warm hug, so Milk Bath customers are literally sending each other and themselves lots of love”. Love it.

copperfish.ie

If you’re looking for a lamp with a backstory, then Copperfish could be the site for you. The stuff it sells might just light up your world in a most stylish and unique way.

brigidshelly.ie

Brigid Shelly, an artist with a gallery on the main street of Ardmore, Co Waterford, runs this small art-and-craft business in the town. The online shop she has added to her site will extend her reach in the run-up to Christmas.

alicejewellery.ie

Alice Claire Horgan, a jewellery designer from Oysterhaven, in Co Cork, says she makes “one-off and limited-edition silver and gold contemporary pieces of jewellery, pieces that are a bit different, while always focusing on design and quality materials.”

namadeya.com

This Dublin-based store makes personalised gifts for a host of occasions, including weddings, engagements, birthdays, christenings and, obviously, Christmas.



CLOTHES

irishsocksciety.com

We have to say we love the socks from this Galway-based company. Really high quality and really inventive to boot. The company have also moved into the face mask space in recent months and we particularly like their mask which says, simply, “howya”.

buachaill.com

Boxer shorts for boys with the word “buachaill” on them? An-mhaith ar fad.

pollyandandy.com

From jocks to socks, this site has some wonderful-looking seamless socks made from bamboo.

happiclose.ie

HappiClose is an Irish company which makes children’s clothes that are easy to fit and fasten. “Special baby-soft Velcro is used for fastening. These clothes are highly adaptive, being particularly suitable for children who are difficult to dress,” the site says.

sockcoop.com

Socks of Ireland? Yes, they’re a thing now and the world is a better place for that.

electronicsheep.com

Very cool scarves and jumpers and – more recently – masks.

siolog.ie

A collection of high-quality, ethically made childrenswear and lifestyle products from independent Irish brands.

duesouth.ie

Ethically made T-shirts and hoodies. Oh, and sunglasses made out of recycled skateboards – what’s not to love about that?

gaababy.ie

With hundreds of thousands of Irish people relying on the GAA to keep them sane during the winter lockdown, the hurling, football and camogie championships are likely to be more popular this year than ever. What better way to capture the hearts and minds of the smallest of fans than with GAA-themed babywear!

avoca.com

We could have put this shop into almost any category, really. Not an Irish-owned shop anymore, but it still sells a lot of Irish-made products. And at the time of writing – last Wednesday October 14th – it was still having a sale.

hairybaby.com

Can there be a Pricewatch reader who has not heard of this website? We have certainly plugged the T-shirt (and more recently mask) people enough. And they deserve it.

louiscopeland.com

An old-school tailor in a brave new world. If you are looking for fancy clobber or cufflinks or bags, you will find it here.

anastasiashop.com

This boutique has – in its own words –“an outfit for every occasion. We offer a great selection of stylish occasion wear for weddings, christenings, communions and confirmations from leading Irish designers including Fee G and Caroline Kilkenny. Other dressy wear ranges include Chiara Boni La Petite Robe and Stop Staring dresses”.

siopaella.com

If you are looking for a place to buy and to sell fancy clobber, you need look no further.

ohhbygum.ie

A boutique that stocks all sorts of “eco-chic” for women and children, from fairtrade and sustainable fashion labels that you will struggle to find elsewhere.

beanantees.com

This site explains what it is better than we could: “Empowering apparel and gifts celebrating wild Irish women and an Ghaeilge. Designed, embroidered and printed in the hills of Donegal. Each range supports a different rape crisis, pro-choice or LGBTQ+ organisation.”

celtictweed.ie

These folk design and create sustainable Irish clothing in Balbriggan, Co Dublin. The clothes are handmade to order and the company does “gents, ladies and unique Irish gifts”.

jasminetralee.com

Funky casual clothes and gift items for women.

bluspjsbox.com

Until very recently we had no idea such a thing existed but, now that we do, we kind of love the idea of a subscription pyjama service. Or you can just buy on a once-off basis. Some lovely stuff here, so there is.

rainbowkidsboutique.ie

This is, one fan wrote, “the most wonderful little shop who primarily stock children’s ethical, comfy and colourful clothes but have recently expanded to include ethical adults clothing, gifts, beauty and a large range of toys. All their products come from suppliers who pay fair wages and their clothing is almost exclusively organic cotton.” The site sells Irish brands and we are told its customer service is second to none.

mariesuelingerie.ie

MarieSue Lingerie in Carlow and Newbridge, Co Kildare, has been in business since 2003. They are professional bra fitters, supply mastectomy wear, sports bras, maternity and nursing, non-wired, wired and much more. They will also answer any query through email or a phone consultation.

indigoandcloth.com

This store features “a curation of contemporary menswear, design and lifestyle goods”. It also has a speciality cafe on its ground floor in Dublin's Temple Bar.

hehirs.com

This clothes shop for men and women, based in Clifden, Co Galway, is closed like all the rest but is selling all over the country.

mcelhinneys.com

A Donegal favourite, this, but now open to us all. This family-owned store has clothes for everyone, as well as beauty, home, jewellery, bags and more. They are promising free and fast delivery on orders over €49 and free click-and-collect service locally.

lovelucy.ie

If you don’t already love Lucy, you might after a visit to this site.

dirtyfabulous.com

A vintage shop with original vintage from the 1920s onwards. Lots of great bridal and occasion wear, plus killer accessories such as hats, bags, jewellery, etc, perfect for stocking fillers. The shop is currently updating its website for online shopping but you can buy from it through Instagram at the moment.

thomaspatrick.com

Thomas Patrick Shoes has been putting shoes on the feet of Ireland from its shop on Grafton Street in Dublin since 1974. That is closed at present but you can still buy online.

littlelarksclothing.com

“We are two Irish mums, Caroline and Denise, who set up the brand and design beautiful-quality clothing that is fun to wear. We specialise in hand-smocked dresses and other lovely items from newborn to eight years.

monaghanscashmere.ie

This shop has been selling cashmere clothes and scarves for more than 60 years and if you are in the market for a lovely present for a loved one or yourself, then it will see you right.

thecostumeshop.ie

Shops selling Christmas jumpers may be closed for now, but rest assured that you can still buy them from the Costume Shop, alongside all manner of costumes should you ever get the chance to go to a fancy-dress party again.

landers.ie

Landers, a family business with a big store in Tralee, sells a huge range of outdoor clothing and equipment. The site can kit you out for walking, hiking, mountaineering, camping, fishing, water sports, skiing and loads more.

tweedinthevalley.com

How Tweed is my valley? Pretty tweedy if you are these people. This Irish-made tweed company’s physical shop is shut, but it’s still selling online, both its own brand and many other small Irish makers and crafters.

spailpin.com

Spailpín makes Irish cool. Based in Spiddal, in Connemara, it sells Irish-language T-shirts, hoodies and, more recently, face masks. Some of the masks are personalised with things like “Is mise Gearóid” and “Is mise Conor”. What about Áth Cliath Abú? It also does a great range of Christmas cards.

emily-jean.com

Emily Jean O Byrne recently pivoted her business from special-occasion headwear to ready-to-wear accessories.

fodla.ie

Fódla, an ecofriendly clothing brand, says it is committed to social enterprise, sustainably conscious and hiking obsessed. For every five garments it sells it gives a T-shirt to the charity Inner City Helping Homeless. It also donates 5 per cent of each sale to the organisation.

pamelascott.com

Pamela Scott’s clothing and accessories store caters for all ages and sizes, and carries exclusive own brands as well as designer labels.

arnotts.ie

Not a lot we can say about Arnotts. You’ve probably heard of it. Big Dublin department store on the northside of the Liffey. We’re very fond of it and miss the occasional wander through the shop.

brownthomas.ie

Although the upmarket department store’s physical shops remain closed, it’s business as unusual for Brown Thomas online.

theharlequin.ie

The Harlequin, a Dubin-based vintage shop, is always good for a wander – and if you can’t do it physically you can always do it virtually.

happiclose.ie

Happiclose specialises in outfits for kids who don’t like getting dressed. There’s a lot of Velcro going on here. There are also a lot of very cute clothes.

choiceboutique.com

Choice Boutique, a family-owned fashion chain with four stores in Dublin and three regional concessions, carries a mix of European brands, as well as two Irish-designed brands, Naya and Peruzzi.

celtictweed.ie

Celtic Tweed is a sustainable fashion brand, for both men and women, that designs and creates handmade Irish tweed clothing in Balbriggan, in north Co Dublin. Its site offers a wide selection of jackets, waistcoats, gilets, body warmers and three-piece suits.

purpletag.ie

Purple Tag sells a huge range men and women’s shoes from popular high-street brands – plus gift vouchers – with free delivery for all orders over €40 in Ireland. It is the online trading partner of Graham Shoes, which has been in business since 1969, with stores in Dublin, Carlow and Kilkenny (where it has a specialist childrens’ shoe store).

charmeboutique.ie

Charme Boutique is a new site, based in Newmarket, Co Cork, set up by a person who lost her job at the beginning of the year when the retailer she had spent more than a decade working for closed down.

basecamp.ie

Basecamp’s great website caters for the outdoor-equipment and -clothing market.

standfor.ie

Standfor, an online clothes shop based in west Co Cork, stocks a range of street-style and casual T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, long sleeves, beanie hats and accessories with “unique designs and quality picked to face a tough opponent: fast fashion”.

hannahats.com

Hats are back in a big way this year, and you won’t find many better than the ones on this site. Hanna Hats is a third-generation family business based in Donegal town, with 25 employees, that must be among the last hat and cap manufacturers to make all their products here.

leevalleyireland.com

Lee Valley Ireland is a small Irish company, based in west Co Cork, selling a range of Irish country clothing, including many gift items.

ilovecarousel.com

Carousel is an Irish vintage-inspired clothing store that had two retail spaces at the beginning of 2020 but has now moved exclusively online. It designs its own vintage-inspired clothing brand, Circus, in its Dublin studio.

magee1866.com

A traditional Irish clothes shop with a storied history in a very modern setting.

madjessie.com

Mad Jessie says it designs high-quality, colourful, durable activewear. “Uniquely artistic, beautifully bold, super strong, comfy & mad4fun: it’s all about how you feel!”

colettelatchford.ie

Colette Latchford, a women’s clothes shop in Galway, stocks labels including Marella, Emme (by Marella), Marc Cain, Gant, Oui, Luis Civit, Aldomartins, Reset, Onjenu, Claudia C, Passioni, and Olivier Philips. Its site offers free delivery within Ireland, as well as click and collect.

gaeilgheansai.com

Gaeilgheansaí is a Dublin company selling modern Irish-language clothes such as sweatshirts, hats and T-shirts. “Our focus is on pride for the Irish language, pride in yourself, and women’s rights. Our mottos include ‘Tá Gaeilge Agam’, ‘Tá Cúpla Focal Agam’, ‘Bí Bródúil’ and ‘Ní Saoirse go Saoirse na mBan’.”

edelmacbride.com

Edel MacBride is 100 per cent Irish-designed and -produced luxury fashion knitwear made in Co Donegal using local yarns. “What can I say?” MacBride says. “I held my first Irish craft fair in 1977, and now I’m a grandmother with a passion to knit something more amazing every day!”

costelloeandcostelloe.com

Costelloe + Costelloe, the well-known and well-regarded clothes shop in Dublin, is doing the business online in a big way.

robes4you.com

What could be better than a fluffy robe? A fluffy robe with your name on it, maybe? You can find them at Robes4You.

nativedenims.com

Native Denims makes premium jeans by hand at the Chocolate Factory in Dublin. It launched its website in 2018, “as we perceived a void existed in the premium denim space for high-quality, well-fitting, sustainable fashion items manufactured using traditional methods on the island of Ireland”.

celtictshirts.ie

This little screen-printing business in Lahinch, in Co Clare, has been printing its own Celtic designs since 1979.

fiaclothing.com

“Sustainability is core to the brand’s beliefs, and Fia is committed to minimising its impact on the environment,” say Fiona Sheehan and her daughter, Anna, who are based in Killiney, Co Dublin. “When you take the high ground with Fia you can be safe in the knowledge that you are investing in premium-quality slow fashion that will stand the test of time.”

freshcutsclothing.com

Fresh Cuts Clothing is an ethical and sustainable Irish brand designed and owned by Stephen Murphy. He does a full range of affordable casual clothing, as well as selling other ethical clothing brands.

kirbyshoes.ie

If you’re in the market for shoes for kids or adults, Kirby’s Footwear, a family-run business in Ballincollig, outside Cork city, is well worth a look. It also offers click and collect if you’re in the neighbourhood.

costumedublin.ie

Costume, the Dublin boutique founded in 1997 by the Tucker sisters Anne and Tracey and their mother, Billie, has become a stylish shopping destination. It now sells its full range of contemporary designers on its website.

havanaboutique.ie

Havana, the luxury fashion boutique in Donnybrook in Dublin, has stocked its online store with the same lustworthy pieces as the standalone store. Hosting international labels like Comme des Garçons, Hache and Ann Demeulemeester, it is also the exclusive stockist of the Irish designer Simone Rocha and Irish knitwear brands Colin Burke and Castanea.

beautifulsouth.ie

Beautiful South, a Dublin boutique owned by Grainne Wynne, specialises in “classic pieces with a fashion-forward twist”. Although its site isn’t set up for ordering, you can shop via phone or Instagram, and Wynne will even hop on her bike to deliver the items herself – within a cyclable distance, of course.

olori.ie

Olori, which is based in Cork, stocks a covetable list of brands, including Róisín Linnane, Filippa K and Studio Nicholson.

macbees.ie

Established in 1984, Macbees, a Killarney boutique with a strong online offering, stocks a mix of new, emerging and interesting homegrown and international labels.

kalu.ie

Whether you’re after the perfect dress for a socially-distanced wedding or a cosy knit for lockdown, the Kildare boutique Emporium Kalu has an impressive online store stocking it all.

@museings

Muse, a fashion boutique in Waterford, says it focuses on lesser-seen brands from Ireland and abroad. Its exclusive handmade leather bags with a vintage twist could make an ideal gift, as could its accessories from the Irish designers Debbie Millington and Mary K. You can also order by phone, with delivery nationwide.

rubysboutique.ie

Ruby’s Boutique stocks Spanish, Portugese and French clothes for children from birth to eight years old.



BOOKS

thecompanyofbooks.ie

Ranelagh-based bookshop offers a click-and-collect service as well as a book postage services. It can also deliver within 2km of the shop.

charliebyrne.ie

No visit to Galway is complete without a browse in Charlie Byrne’s. This is the city’s largest and most lovely independent bookshop, with new and second-hand books on sale. Browsing online is not the same but it is still a thing of wonder. And the money stays in Ireland.

justbooksmullingar.com

Just Books describes itself as “a unique and charming bookshop located in the heart of Mullingar. We offer customers the personal touch and that’s what makes us stand apart from other bookshops. We deliver books across Ireland. If you don’t see what you are looking for, simply contact us and we will try our very best to get it for you”. Just one reason why shopping local is so much better than the alternatives.

adamscloud.com

We have long loved the books in this collection. They are full of love and warmth and while they may have been born out of great sadness, they have also given a huge amount of joy to parents and children everywhere and to children’s charities across the country.

easons.com

Easons is the bookshop where millions of Irish people spanning three centuries have learned to love books and its site is well worth a look.

getupandgodiary.com

This is a year that most of us will never forget but – fingers crossed – 2021 will be less memorable. You will find all kinds of diaries here and they are all quite lovely.

thebookshop.ie

More than 50,000 second-hand books at €2 or less, with free delivery on orders of more than €20. They have other books that cost more than that too. Lots and lots of them.

kennys.ie

Kenny’s celebrates its 80th birthday this year and has the longest-running online bookshop in the world – take that Amazon. It often matches the big boys when it comes to price and beats them when it comes to quality.

gutterbookshop.com

Lovely bookshop run by lovely people in Dublin and Dalkey.

dubraybooks.ie

A great book shop with helpful and informed staff. The website is pretty good too and has a lot of books we would all do well to read.

bridgestreetbooks.ie

This independent, family-run bookstore in Wicklow town won the Irish Times Book Shop of the Year award way back in 2014 when the world was a different place.

omahonys.ie

This Munster-based family-run bookshop has been in business since 1902.

halfwayupthestairs.ie

In the market for children’s books? Well that is something these people know a lot about.

thebookcentre.ie

A great online resource for book lovers, with excellent recommendations for all ages, videos on helping children to learn to love to read and even fancy chocolates. What more could you want?

bookworm.ie

We would be lost without our independent bookshops. This one in Thurles has been posting books to people all over the country and – we are told – has being playing a blinder as a community resource since Covid-19 hit last spring.

tertuliabookshop.com

Tertulia is an independent bookshop in Westport, Co Mayo.

bagsofbooks.ie

Bags of Books is a great-looking site packed with titles for all the children in your world.

tarabookco.ie

Tara Book Company sells a vast array of books primarily aimed at a younger audience.

antoniasbookstore.com

Antonia’s Bookstore, in Trim, Co Meath, will be celebrating 15 years in business. It is operating click and collect and free delivery in the town but can ship to anywhere in the world.

liber.ie

Recently named Bookshop Heroes by the Bookseller trade magazine, the husband-and-wife team of Brian Caliendo and Ailbhe Finnegan have run their Sligo shop since 2009, but the Caliendos have been on site for 90 years, first as a well-known restaurant.

facebook.com/BridgeBooksNI

Lesley Price of Bridge Books, in Dromore, Co Down, is another of the Bookseller’s Bookshop Heroes. Price followed her childhood dream and opened her Bridge Books 25 years ago. During the spring lockdown, she went to great lengths to source and deliver books with thoughtful personal touches. She also started offering book bundles, and fundraised to supply books and stationery to the local children’s hospice.

philipsbookshop.com

Philip’s Bookshop, started in Mallow, Co Cork, in 1989 by husband and wife Philip and Catherine O’Flynn, has marshmallowed – I mean mushroomed – since. Their daughter June joined in 2008, and last year they took over the former Dunnes Stores building.

woodbinebooks.ie

Woodbine Books in Kilcullen, Co Kildare, was named Ireland’s Independent Bookshop of the Year 2018.

dinglebookshop.com

Dingle Bookshop claims to be the westernmost bookshop in Europe. It also boasts: “We don’t just have the book you wanted, we have the book you never knew you wanted!”

bridgestreetbooks.ie

Bridge Street Books is an award-winning family-run bookshop in an old house in the heart of Wicklow town.

facebook.com/BooksUpstairs

One of Dublin’s oldest and best-loved bookshops, Books Upstairs is also home to the Dublin Review of Books.

sheelaghnagig.com

Sheelagh na Gig in Cloughjordan, Co Tipperary, sells wholefoods and wholesome books. It’s open for takeaway coffees and is offering a click-and-collect book service, as well as hampers of books, chocolates, books, gifts and, er, books,

ravenbooks.ie

Raven Books is a small independent bookshop in Blackrock, Co Dublin, offering a general mix of new and second-hand books.



MUSIC AND TECH

connectify.ie

When it comes to tech, there isn’t a lot made in Ireland, but at least by shopping with a local retailer, you are contributing to the local economy. This site is promising next-day delivery on an impressive range of kit.

elara.ie

This site sells electronics including PCs, laptops, phones, components and software from the world’s leading manufacturers and promises delivery within a couple of days.

musiczone.ie

Record shops have been having a hard time for a long time. While the world may have surrendered to streaming, there is a lot to be said for the physical product which is now being sold in virtual shops such as this one.

onesonic.com

There aren’t many shops selling Irish tech but this is one. It has its own-brand wireless earphones and headphones and more exciting products currently in late-stage development and coming soon.

ebuzz.ie

This site sells music on vinyl and CD. It sells film and television programmes on DVD and Blu-ray. And also sells Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games, electric scooters and coffee machines.

connscameras.ie

Family-run business with as wide a range of camera equipment as you will find almost anywhere. Offers click-and-collect and delivery service across Ireland.

heavins.ie

It is very easy to look to the big players if you are in the market for white goods, but there are a lot of local retailers in the space too, and many of them have pretty polished online offerings, such as Heavins. When we were on the site last week there was an impressive-looking sale.

compub.com

If you are in the market for some high-end tech then these guys are definitely worth a look.

mintplus.ie

Mint+, a Dublin-based site, stocks an array of consumer electronics, including pre-owned and new smartphones, Apple AirPods, smart speakers, and Google smart-home products.

freyaguitars.ie

Freya Guitars sells electric, acoustic and bass guitars, as well as “other quality musical instruments at affordable prices”.

goldendiscs.ie

After a challenging time in the digital age, Golden Discs – one of the most enduring record shops in Ireland – has seen something of a resurgence in recent years.

cdworld.ie

CD World Ireland, which has been online since 2004, covers a wide range of music on CD and vinyl, specialising in “Irish music from traditional to ballad, country to céilí, folk to all the latest releases”.

barkerphotographic.ie

Barker Photographic is a Cork-based supplier of cameras, lenses, lighting, microphones and backdrops to help you look and sound great in Zoom meetings.

soundshop.ie

The Sound Shop, in Drogheda, sells musical instruments, music books, PA and sound equipment , DJ equipment and pretty much everything else a musician (or anyone who likes to play it loud) could ever need.



SPORTY STUFF

wildsidesports.ie

If you are looking for clothes to get you through the winter – in the Arctic circle as well as Ireland – then this shop based in Bandon, Co Cork, will help you out. It also has all manner of outdoorsy gadgets and things that would help you survive in the wild – but luckily we’ve not reached that point.

lifestylesports.com

It is easy to forget the big players when drawing up lists such as this but just because it is massive doesn’t make this shop any less Irish. It is also committed to free next-day delivery across Ireland as well as free returns. Returns have now been extended for Christmas until January 6th.

theedge-sports.com

A specialist in all things bikes, running, swimming and surfing, this site has been trading since 2007.

surfdock.com

Surfdock is Dublin’s original surf shop, established in the Grand Canal Dock in 1991, now a second-generation family-run business. It sells wetsuits, changing robes and equipment for surfing, windsurfing, paddle boarding, open-water swimming and more. It offers click and collect too.

tadcycling.com

Cycling has never been as popular as it is now – or at least not since the 1950s. This place can keep you safe and dry and your wheels spinning.

westirelandcycling.com

This is a family-run Galway bike shop that has been serving the biking needs of Galway and beyond for generations. From bikes and accessories to rentals and cycling holidays.

orbitcycling.com

Orbit Cycling, set up by two avid-cyclist brothers at the start of the first lockdown, sells cycling clothing and accessories for all groups, from beginners through to the highest Irish levels.

cultec.ie

The Cúltec hurley is a synthetic hurley that’s hollow from the handle to the bás, incorporating cork to create a large sweet spot. It comes in a range of colours, although we reckon you’d have to be really, really good to pull off a brightly coloured hurl on an actual pitch.

vikingmarine.ie

Viking Marine, based in Dún Laoghaire, is home to everything you need to get out on the water, whether sailing, swimming, kayaking, paddle-boarding or anything else.

mcsport.ie

McSport, an Irish-owned, second-generation family business, is one of Ireland’s largest online retailers of sports and fitness equipment.

oneills.com

The home of the short shorts made suddenly fashionable earlier this year thanks to the sterling efforts of Paul Mescal. But O’Neills does a whole lot more than that.

orcaboard.ie

Paddle boards designed in Ireland with a focus on social responsibility and safety. Orca Board also sells all the other kit you might need to get out on the water.



HEALTH AND BEAUTY

lemons.ie

This beauty salon spent the summer working to build its online retail business to provide online beauty and hair products including Clarins, Yonka, Image, Kerastase, ASAP. It has lots of beautiful gift sets as well as the cutest bath bomb sets. It delivers nationwide, and orders costing more than €50 have free delivery. The company also does a click-and-collect service from its salon in Clontarf.

powdernpout.com

Billed as Ireland’s most northerly Irish make-up brush brand, this Donegal business sells a range of high-quality make-up brushes that would make for a nice alternative to some of the big multinational brands that you might have heard of.

gardinerfamilyapothecary.com

This skincare company, based in Dundalk, Co Louth, manufactures, packages, and produces 100 per cent Irish products.

beautytime.ie

A small salon in Dun Laoghaire in Co Dublin will be selling skincare products and gifts and doing virtual skin consultations for people. It also has home facial kits to bring the salon to you.

graftonbarbers.com

You might well ask how a barber shop can go online. Well, it can't cut your hair but this website can still be a destination for all your male grooming needs in the weeks ahead.

theknottybrush.com

The company behind the hairbrush brand called Knot Another Feckin Hair Brush mainly supplies hair salons, so you can imagine that things have been tough in recent months. It says it has developed a hairbrush called the Knotty Brush that prevents damage and detangles superfast.

2borganic.ie

2B Organic sells organic and vegan beauty products, from beard oil to help you tame the beast in your beard to organic cleansing creams and sleep balms to sooth your inner night-time tiger.

indeora.com

A lovely range of magnesium deodorant sprays which are scented with natural coconut and vanilla oils. We are promised chemical-free products which don’t stain.

thehandmadesoapcompany.ie

Natural, clean skincare and home fragrance free from synthetics. They are also vegan-friendly and sustainably made by hand in Ireland.

palmfreeirishsoap.ie

Could there be a better time to be in the soap business, when everyone is washing their hands with more vigour than Howard Hughes in a septic tank? This Clare-based family business offers an ethical and environmentally friendly alternative to mainstream options.

sunaura.ie

Sunaura sells professional-quality make-up, including beauty and special effects make-up and related supplies.

thebeautykit.com

We had a good look around the Beauty Kit website, and although many of the products were mystifying to us, it does seem to be very good.



EVERYTHING ELSE

littlegreengrowers.ie

“An Irish online organic plant nursery which empowers people across Ireland to easily grow their own healthy organic veg and beautiful, bee-friendly flowers in harmony with nature,” they say. Their Connemara farm produces a curated range of certified organic Irish plants, seeds and supplies to save time and give easy, fast results. All its products are delivered nationwide in zero-waste packaging.

triggerfishcookshop.ie

Cookware, bakeware, kitchenware – oh and the knives are out too.

thriftify.ie

An Irish-owned and run business which provide an ecommerce storefront for charity shops, which of course are closed at present under the restrictions.

wonkycards.eu

Wonky Cards designs and prints a range of greeting cards and mugs for all occasions. The site also offers customised products and a Christmas range, and the company is focused on its environmental impact and uses only FSC-certified products and recycled products.

ecostraws.ie

Who knew there were so many different environmentally-friendly straws out there? This Limerick-based site did. It's a great site full of great straws.

itsawrap.ie

This company makes a range of gorgeous beeswax wraps which are not only environmentally friendly but also keep food fresh for longer. Win, win. The wraps last about a year and as they fit into an envelope are perfect for sending, as sadly no visits are possible for now.

clevamama.com

Lovely baby products from a company based in Swords, Co Dublin.

borudecor.ie

This online flower shop specialises at Christmas time with gorgeous fresh, handmade wreaths and Christmas floral decor.

elephantliving.com

We will simply quote the reader who recommended this site. “I recently purchased a beanbag from this site. Excellent website. Great customer service. Fab product. Speedy delivery. Irish owed company.”

vinehallstore.com

Like many companies, these guys were forced to pivot in the pandemic. At the start of the year it was a company which ran Irish events and exhibitions. Today it sells all the kit you’ll need for your home office.

paperbear.ie

Beautiful pop-up cards for Christmas and all sorts of other events.

sew-irish.ie

There are a lot of crafty people out there. Sew Irish! has all sorts of gifts for people who sew, from complete kits to quirky pin cushions, books and embroidery equipment.

agreenerworld.ie

A Greener World is a Clare-based shop selling ecofriendly and vegan products, including household items, vegan food, ecofriendly toys, and beauty products.

stableofireland.com

Everything on Stable of Ireland’s lovely site has been sourced in this country.

k9connectables.com

Who knew there was an Irish company specialising in interactive toys for dogs? All the toys in the K9 Connectables range have been inspired by the people behind the site’s dog, Sandy. They promise next-day delivery across Ireland and will also ship worldwide.

hunddog.ie

Hund Dog Boutique stocks a range of natural dog treats, toys and other accessories, including Irish brands like RiRaw, Harry’s Dog Bakery and Holistic Hound.

vibesandscribes.ie

We’re not sure what we expected Vibes & Scribes to sell, but balls of wool were definitely not it. With so many people locked down, knitting has rarely been as popular as it is now, and wool has rarely been as hard to come by.

adamsonluggage.com

It has been a tough time for businesses like Adamson Luggage. Not only have they had to close, like most other retailers, but they also sell a product that can’t have been in much demand over the past eight months, with international travel virtually disappearing. In addition to suitcases, it also stocks briefcases, leather products, wallets, purses and umbrellas, among other things.

dakidakidesign.com

Dakidaki sells modern, unique accessories using materials such as brass, aluminium, polymer clay and cotton.

garysglue.ie

Gary’s Glue sells glue, lots and lots of glue. There are glue guns, glue sticks, D3 and D4 sealants, and craft glues. It also offers Gary’s Glue art-and-craft packs and is about to add a DIY builder’s box, along with a Christmas-themed box.

loons.ie

To quote Winnie the Pooh, “Nobody can be uncheered with a balloon.” It’s true – and you’ll find all sorts of them at Loons Party Supplies. For weddings, bridal showers, hen parties, birthdays, christenings, confirmations and whatever you’re having yourself.

eu.spotlightoralcare.com

Who knew teeth-brushing could be so cool and glam? Spotlight Aural Care, set up by two Irish dentists, Lisa Creaven and her sister, Vanessa Creaven, has all manner of sleek gift sets for Christmas for both men and women.

dontforgetthedog.com

We all know that dogs aren’t just for Christmas, but that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve Christmas presents. And you’ll find all types of treats for them at Don’t Forget the Dog.

ballyshane.com

Ballyshane Irish Wood Design’s cheeseboards, all made with sustainably sourced wood, are so nice you won’t want to let a knife anywhere near them.



