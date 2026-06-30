Best used cars to buy for less than €20,000

Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Kona Electric

At this price level, electric cars start to enter the chat in a serious way, and we found a 2022 Hyundai Kona 64kWh model on sale, on DoneDeal.ie, for €19,950. That should still have a year of its original manufacturer’s warranty left to run, and with 53,000km on the clock, it’s also well inside the original 150,000km, eight-year battery warranty. It’s the old-shape Kona, so it’s not quite as sophisticated inside as the newer model, but it’s fine to drive, and if you can charge at home you can absolutely slash your fuel bills. A great first step on the EV ladder.

Dacia Jogger

2. Dacia Jogger

It may seem like a lot of money to lash out on a Dacia, but the odd thing is that this budget brand is one that holds onto its value in the second-hand market. Still, for €19,880 we found a Dacia Jogger Essential, on Carzone.ie, which means you can get seven people in your wagon for an almost comically low price tag, and this is for a 2023 car, so it’s barely even run-in, with 56,000km on the clock. It’ll only just be out of its original warranty… Essential spec is pretty bare-bones, but the Jogger’s inherent spaciousness and easy-going driving experience means you probably won’t mind, and there’s nothing to touch it when it comes to practicality for this kind of cash.

Porsche Boxster two-seater

Wild card: Porsche Cayenne or Boxster

A Porsche on your driveway for this kind of money? There are Cayenne SUVs and even the occasional Panamera saloon around for under €20,000, but the safest bet is a Boxster two-seat sports car. We found a 2005 model, which has apparently just had lots of money spent on it, for €19,995 on DoneDeal.ie, and there’s simply nothing to touch one of these for sheer driving pleasure. Keep it properly maintained, and it should also be solidly reliable in the long term. Just make sure that the troublesome intermediate shaft bearing has been replaced.