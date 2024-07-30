Do electric cars wear through tyres much more frequently?

This is a potential issue for electric vehicles (EVs) right enough, but it’s not quite the black mark against battery cars that it, at first, seems to be.

A survey in the UK by car valuation experts CAP-HPI has found electric cars are getting through their tyres considerably more quickly, and they’re not cheap tyres.

Asked about the issue, Steve Chambers, senior editor at CAP, said: “When looking at other factors, including brakes and tyres, the difference in forecast is reduced and, in some instances, reversed. Outside of servicing, tyres are the main cost area for drivers, with EV tyres typically more expensive as they become worn sooner than ICE equivalents, mainly due to vehicle weight.

“In addition, EVs, on average have larger or less common tyre sizes that are more expensive. There are numerous factors to consider in all of this, but fundamentally, when it comes to service and maintenance costs, EV models are outperforming ICE equivalents and do cost less to run. The question is whether or not drivers will feel it that much if they are doing very low mileage.”

Why would EVs be harder on tyres?

EVs have a double disadvantage when it comes to tyre usage – they’re already heavier by far than their petrol or diesel counterparts (on average, an EV can be up to 500kg, or even 750kg heavier than an equivalent combustion model – batteries are heavy things) and they deliver their torque differently.

Torque is the turning power of an engine. It’s the thing that gives you that initial jolt of acceleration and pushes you back hard in your seat. While combustion-engined cars take a few seconds to reach their full torque output, EVs deliver all their torque, instantly. It’s what makes even relatively humble electric cars so quick in the 0-100km/h sprint – a new Volvo EX30 crossover can do 0-100km/h in a ridiculous 3.6 seconds, quicker than some Ferraris.

Torque also tortures tyres, squashing the tread blocks into the tarmac as the turning force fights both the weight and inertia of the car and the friction between the tyre and the road, and that will inevitably increase wear. The fact that EVs tend to come with larger wheels – 19- and 20-inch rims are common even among relatively affordable models – and the fact that their tyres are specified from manufacture to be high-performance models to cope with the power, weight and torque all means that the cost keeps adding up.

So does that mean that extra cost for EV tyres is inevitable?

Essentially, yes it does but there is some nuance to the figures.

Volkswagen Group Ireland – across its VW, Skoda, Audi and Cupra brands – offers Irish car buyers a “tyre maintenance plan” option, which covers them for the first three years of tyre replacements. There’s also three years’ worth of tyre insurance, which covers any accidental or malicious damage. It costs about €1,200 for a Skoda Enyaq, for example, and is built into the price – and therefore the finance package – of the car.

Because of this, VW Group Ireland is, unsurprisingly, monitoring what happens to the EV tyres that it’s replacing and insuring, and the figures make for interesting reading. The headline figure is that EV owners can expect to see tyre replacement and maintenance costs about 20 per cent higher than combustion-engine car drivers.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for EV drivers from a tyre point of view. According to VW Ireland: “EV customers spend 43 per cent less on average on maintenance and wear parts in the first four years in service compared to ICE customers – there’s no engine oil to change; no oil, fuel, and air filters; no spark plugs; no timing belts to replace: no need for Ad Blue. Equally, over-the-air software updates contribute to EV vehicles spending about 25 per cent less time in the workshop, with resultant labour savings.”

Robert Guy, director of Aftersales for Volkswagen Group Ireland, said early indications show tyre replacement rates for EVs can be attributed to a number of factors, chief among which is driver behaviour.

“Tyre technology is evolving rapidly,” he said. “The data is still very young to draw significant conclusions about wear, but there is industry consensus that driver behaviour appears to be a significant factor. Higher weights and the quicker acceleration of EVs play a part, so driving style is particularly important when it comes to tyre longevity. Moderate acceleration and maintenance are important factors when trying to maximise lifespan. Choosing the right tyres is also essential to improve efficiency, braking performance and longevity.”

Can tyres be made more affordable?

That’s already happening. The tyre companies themselves are working on better, and more affordable, tyres for EVs as they gain experience of how these cars and their rubber function in the real world.

Colm Coyngham, head of communications for Bridgestone Tyres, said: “We don’t believe increased tyre costs are inevitable as a result of purchasing an EV. Obviously, bigger tyre sizes will cost more, so that aspect will depend on what type of car you are changing from; what tyre sizes you were previously buying. In the replacement tyre market we offer our latest Turanza 6 which has low rolling resistance and is EV ready. The pricing is largely in line with its predecessor, the T005. So there are no additional costs for the EV tyre technology on an equivalent tyre size basis.”

What about how I drive? Does that make a difference?

Indeed it does. Bridgestone’s Coyngham also believes that driver behaviour has a massive role to play: “We believe that it is possible to achieve the same run out mileages on our EV tyres as compared to previous products. We have some anecdotal examples of high mileages on Irish roads.

“How vehicles are driven and how tyres are maintained can have a significant influence on the tyre’s longevity. It may be that driving styles in EVs with their extra torque and weight has impacted tyre life. Drivers may adjust their driving style over time. We would recommend a smoother driving style of gentle acceleration and breaking to prolong tyre life. Regular tyre and pressure maintenance is also very important and keeping an eye on irregular wear.”