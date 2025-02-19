Irish Independent publisher takes legal action against X over ‘fake ads’

Mediahuis Ireland, which publishes the Irish Independent, has lodged High Court proceedings in Dublin against X.

The publisher of the Irish Independent is taking legal action against X, formerly Twitter, over “fake advertisements” on the social media platform.

It is understood that the move follows several incidents in which advertisements and promoted posts have appeared on X featuring faked articles using Irish Independent branding along with images of high-profile figures such as Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris.

Mediahuis Ireland, which also publishes the Belfast Telegraph and a range of regional titles, has lodged High Court proceedings in Dublin seeking orders to prevent further publication of the advertisements.

It is understood that the company is seeking orders to force X to remove the content and prevent the US tech giant from infringing its copyright and trademarks.

It is also understood that the company is seeking damages in relation to incidents it believes are in breach of Irish and European legislation around digital services, copyright, and defamation.

In a statement, Mediahuis Ireland said it had been “forced to initiate” the proceedings by X’s “repeated refusal to take proper measures to prevent the publication and promotion of fake ads by users of its platform”.

It added: “These ads are deliberately targeting members of the public for financial fraud.

“In doing so they are using the reputation and brand recognition of the Irish Independent, often including well-known public figures, to gain attention.

“These ads are harmful to the public and they risk damaging the trust and integrity of the Irish Independent that has been hard won through more than 100 years of commitment and diligence from its journalists and employees.

“As the matter is now the subject of legal proceedings, we will not be commenting further at this time.”

Mediahuis Ireland is a subsidiary of the multinational media agency Mediahuis, which is headquartered in Belgium.

X has been contacted for comment.

On the company’s help centre for advertisements, it states that “advertisers on X are responsible for their X ads”.

It added: “This means following all applicable laws and regulations, creating honest ads, and advertising safely and respectfully.” - PA