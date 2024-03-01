RTÉ names new chief financial officer as board and Minister meet

In an interview on RTÉ's Prime Time last week, the Minister refrained from expressing confidence in RTÉ chairwoman Siún Ní Raghallaigh, which was followed within hours by the chair’s resignation. Illustration: Paul Scott

RTÉ has announced a new chief financial officer (CFO) to replace Richard Collins, the former executive whose exit package has been at the centre of recent controversy at the broadcaster.

Mari Hurley will take up the role in late summer.

The announcement came as Minister for Media Catherine Martin meets the RTÉ board for the first time since the board’s chairwoman resigned last week.

The virtual meeting was scheduled to begin at 11am on Friday, with RTÉ's director general Kevin Bakhurst also expected to attend.

READ MORE

In an interview on RTÉ's Prime Time last week, the Minister refrained from expressing confidence in RTÉ chairwoman Siún Ní Raghallaigh, which was followed within hours by the chair’s resignation.

It is expected the future funding model of the broadcaster will come up for discussion at Friday’s meeting.

Separately announcing Ms Hurley’s appointment on Friday, Mr Bakhurst said: “Mari is a highly experienced CFO with extensive experience in setting and driving the strategic direction of global businesses.

“Her proven deliveries in the development of systems for enhanced governance, control processes and provision of regular reporting, aligns strongly with RTÉ's renewed mission around transparency, accountability and good governance.”

Ms Hurley’s previous CFO roles include regulated entities AA Ireland and Premier Lotteries Ireland - the operator of the National Lottery, as well as Hostelworld Group plc and Sherry FitzGerald Group.

A graduate of University College Cork who has also studied at Harvard Business School, she was CFO of Hostelworld when it listed on the UK and Irish stock exchanges in 2015.

She is also currently a non-executive director of the National Asset Management Agency (Nama), and was a non-executive director at Ervia until August 2021.

In a statement, Ms Hurley said: “I’m delighted to be joining RTÉ and its leadership team at this critical time for the organisation and for the future of public service media in Ireland. I look forward to working with the director general, the RTÉ board, its audit & risk committee and the finance team to develop RTÉ's financial strategy and to bring my experience of successfully leading and implementing change and transformation programmes to RTÉ, in line with the unique values and obligations of public service.”

As controversy continues over the governance of RTÉ, the Oireachtas media committee has extended an invitation to the broadcaster’s former chairwoman to appear before it. It follows a meeting of the committee earlier this week at which Ms Martin revealed a day of frantic exchanges between her officials and Ms Ní Raghallaigh in the run-in to the Minister’s appearance on Prime Time.

Ms Martin cited repeated instances of Ms Ní Raghallaigh giving her inaccurate information about the board’s involvement in signing off on an exit package for former CFO Mr Collins, as well as having apologised for previously failing to tell the Minister she had sought the resignation of former RTÉ director general Dee Forbes.

The former director general of the Department of Arts and Media, Katherine Licken, is also to be invited before the committee.

The Minister has been criticised by opposition politicians, including Labour TD Alan Kelly, who said it was not “credible” that Ms Martin’s officials did not know about sign-off requirements for RTÉ exit packages.

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty described her Prime Time interview as “tantamount to a public humiliation of a public servant who has served this State for many years”.

“What you did in effect was ensure that Ms Ní Raghallaigh was pushed over the cliff,” he said.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the Cabinet hoped to approve a new chair of the RTÉ board by next Tuesday.