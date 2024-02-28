Martin could not be given details on departure of RTÉ figure for ‘legal reasons’

Minister for Media Catherine Martin has said she was told she could not be given details surrounding the departure of a former senior management figure at RTÉ for “legal reasons”.

Ms Martin told the committee on media that she had asked RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst and former chairwoman Siún Ní Raghallaigh about the case of David Nally last week.

However, she said: “I was told the for legal reasons I couldn’t get details on anything” in response to questions on the matter from committee chairwoman Niamh Smyth on Tuesday night.

Mr Nally was previously the former head of TV current affairs at RTÉ. He had been the subject of a complaint by another staff member and was appointed to a newly created position as editorial adviser to the director of content during the tenure of former RTÉ director general Dee Forbes. His salary of €150,000 remained unchanged.

The Irish Mail on Sunday reported at the weekend that Mr Nally’s new job was made redundant within 18 months, meaning he would be entitled to an exit package.

At the committee on Tuesday night Ms Martin confirmed her belief that the agreement relating to Mr Nally’s departure was reached during Mr Bakhurst’s time as director general.