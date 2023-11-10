RTÉ chiefs call staff to rescue-plan briefings as broadcaster seeks extra State funding

RTÉ chiefs have called staff to a town hall meeting next Tuesday to discuss a long-awaited rescue plan, as the crisis-struck national broadcaster prepares to makes a case to Government for crucial extra funding to avert insolvency.

As senior Government figures stress the need for binding commitments to overhaul RTÉ after months of turmoil and scandal, the director general Kevin Bakhurst said he will unveil his strategic vision after the weekend in a document setting out “a new direction” for the organisation.

“This meeting will give me an opportunity to take you through our vision for the future and answer your questions before we share the document more widely,” Mr Bakhurst said in a note calling staff to gather in the Late Late Show studio on Tuesday.

“I, along with my colleagues on the interim leadership team, will also be available to discuss our vision for RTÉ with you over the coming days and weeks and you will have an opportunity to share your views.”

RTÉ has been in the grip of crisis since the summer when its disclosure of undeclared payments to former star presenter Ryan Tubridy set off a cascade of revelations about deep governance failings and lax financial controls. Tubridy lost his RTÉ career over the debacle.

The Bakhurst plan went to Minister for Media Catherine Martin on Thursday evening. Ms Martin said it was “for RTÉ, and RTÉ alone, to outline its plan for the future”.

The national broadcaster is known to be facing a high bar to convince the Government it will fulfil public pledges to restore public and political trust in the organisation, with one senior figure saying there concern at high levels in the Coalition to ensure the rescue plan avoids “fuzzy-wuzzy” commitments.

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said a call on the Cabinet to provide interim finding was expected soon from Ms Martin.

“A recommendation to Government, I believe, is imminent in that regard, and certainly expected within the next very short number of weeks,” Mr McGrath said in Cork, according to RTÉ.

Mr McGrath went on to say a decision on longer-term funding would take more time, based on an assessment by Ms Martin’s department of the Bakhurst plan.

With station chiefs under political fire in a series of televised Oireachtas committees during the summer and since, large numbers of TV viewers have refused to renew the annual television licence.

With a cumulative €61 million licence income shortfall projected for 2023 and 2024, Mr Bakhurst said last month that RTÉ would run out of cash by early spring next year without special Government aid.

Given the scale of the financial gap in the organisation, a public bailout it likely to run to tens of millions of euro. RTÉ now faces the prospect of big job cuts, although Mr Bakhurst had indicated there will be no compulsory redundancies in his plan.

At the same time, Ministers have been insisting that any special financial package must be conditional on the achievement of defined reforms to correct years of governance failings. Disclosures about lavish entertainment prompted claims that RTÉ was running a “slush fund” for spending on corporate clients.

On Friday RTÉ said Gavin Deans, former chief of media sales business Media Central, was appointed commercial director in the national broadcaster.