Tánaiste expresses discomfort at suggestion Ryan Tubridy has ‘moral case’ to repay €150,000 to RTÉ

The director general of RTÉ Kevin Bakhurst told an Oireachtas Committee on Wednesday there was a 'moral case' for Mr Tubridy to repay €150,000 he received as part of a controversial payments deal involving the Renault motor company. Illustration: Paul Scott

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has expressed discomfort at the suggestion former RTÉ broadcaster Ryan Tubridy has a “moral case” to repay €150,000 he received as part of a controversial payments deal involving the Renault motor company.

The director general of RTÉ Kevin Bakhurst told an Oireachtas media committee on Wednesday that there was a “moral case” for Mr Tubridy to do so, but there was no legal mechanism for RTÉ to recoup the money.

Asked if he agreed with Mr Bakhurst’s comments, Mr Martin said he did not want to get into personality issues but added: “I’m not entirely comfortable with how all of that has been dealt with by RTÉ.

“I think the Grant Thornton report laid it out.”

READ MORE

Mr Martin said that for him the more important question was the lack of governance and lack of authority from RTÉ in response to all of the issues that arose during the summer, as well as a lack of coherence.

He said the fundamental issue was that Irish society needed a “proper” public service media.

“It’s not about personalities. It is about how we develop a robust, resilient, fair and balanced public media provision in the country. And that means a national broadcaster, but it also means local radio, all media platforms, print media, digital. All (media) that contribute to public service content should get funding in respect to that public service content.”

Mr Martin said he had full confidence in the board but said it needed to come to the Government with a detailed reform plan.

He said some of the suggestions made to secure the future for RTÉ were “silly stuff”. Mr Martin specifically rejected a solution put forward by Minister of State for the Office of Public Works (OPW), Patrick O’Donovan, that RTÉ sell its land in Donnybrook.

“That doesn’t create sustainability teams. These are a once-off that creates capital revenue but doesn’t deal with long term sustainability. I’ve been involved with government a long time. Very often selling land is something you will regret later.

Echoing a view expressed by others at senior levels of Government that long-term funding for RTÉ will be forthcoming once it produces a credible plan, he said: “I believe in public service media, mainly because of its connection to democracy, and the importance of getting an informed perspective on a range of issues.

“The alternative will be…we we will end up with other platforms that will be very narrow focused and we would be into a very polarised Vida world where people would follow the algorithms to a certain extent, or where we just get partisan views and won’t give an opportunity for a mix of views. So we need to be careful what we wish for.”

He said that print media was under pressure and the State needed its move to digital platforms. He said that the Irish media has performed its public service remit really well during Covid, and on Brexit, as well as the war in Ukraine.

“If we don’t have a strong media, with the capacity to provide a variety of viewpoints, then our democracy will come under greater pressure. It’s already under pressure in my view from elements who just want to create disruption and disinformation. All over Europe there is talk about disinformation, which is hybrid warfare.”

Photography contract

Meanwhile, RTÉ has issued a statement defending the value of €60,000 a year contract to provide photography services to soap Fair City. At Wednesday’s Oireachtas Committee meeting, Mr Bakhurst said he was “surprised” RTÉ was apparently paying €80,000 a year for a photographer to take pictures on the Fair City set.

In its statement, RTÉ said it was inviting submissions for photographers to provide official stills photography for the drama, in a contract worth €240,000 over four years. The contract requires the delivery of 16 approved publicity photograph stills for 50 weeks a year, involving an average of 20 hours work per week.

Fair City executive producer Brigie de Courcy said: “I cannot overstate the importance of high quality, highly curated photography in promoting Fair City in the busy landscape of press and digital publicity. It is vital to have a skilled photographer to capture, in single frames, moments of drama that will intrigue our regular audience, and bring new viewers to Fair City.”

The statement said the contract awarded under tender represents better value to RTÉ than engaging professional photographers on an ad hoc basis.

‘Tone of vengeance’

Meanwhile, RTÉ Trade Union group secretary Cearbhall Ó Síocháin has said there is a “tone of vengeance” in the political sphere about RTÉ, and a recruitment freeze had never been mentioned during discussions between unions and the new director general.

There are longstanding vacancies within the station and a freeze will have a detrimental impact on workers and their ability to do their job, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

In an email to staff on Wednesday morning, Mr Bakhurst told staff that RTÉ is introducing a recruitment freeze with “immediate effect” and stopping “all discretionary spend” to preserve cash “while we get clarity on our financial position going forward”. The email was delivered shortly before the station board and executives appeared before the Oireachtas Media Committee.

The consequences of a recruitment freeze would include an impact on career progression and implications for the gender pay gap report carried out last year at the station, which had promised greater career mobility and greater opportunities for women in the organisation, Mr Ó Síocháin added.

There were a lot of demands being made, he said. “But there seems also to be a sort of a tone of almost vengeance, effectively calling for the gutting of RTÉ, for the sale of Montrose, for staff to be fired, for budgets, to be slashed.”

[ Five new things we learned about RTÉ from the Oireachtas committee meeting ]

When asked where such a tone was being expressed, he said it was in “the political sphere”. Regular RTÉ workers had not done anything to precipitate this. There seemed to be calls for them to be “punished collectively” despite problems “really resting at the door of senior managers”.

[ RTÉ at Oireachtas committee: Less high drama, more a grim crisis. Expect ratings to slump ]

However, Labour party leader Ivana Bacik has denied there any “tone of vengeance” by Labour party representatives about RTÉ.

Ms Bacik told Morning Ireland that she had been struck by how little engagement there had been by RTÉ management with unions prior to the announcement of the recruitment freeze.

“So my sympathies, huge sympathies with the staff of RTÉ who’ve been working so hard throughout all this, trying to continue to do their jobs in the face of this. And in terms of vengeance, that’s certainly not true of us in the Labour Party.

“I would say this as a political party, we’re deeply committed to public service broadcasting, to ensuring there is sufficient resourcing to the national broadcaster.

“However, we are very concerned at the lack of regard for workers’ rights. I’ve met personally, along with my colleagues, with quite a number of RTÉ and well, I’m going to say employees, but RTÉ of course has regarded them as freelancers for a long time, is refusing to regard them as employees. This is an unresolved issue.”

Any increase in funding to RTÉ would have to be conditional, she said. Any proposals, such as the selling off of the Montrose campus would need to be looked at very carefully.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney has said that if people don’t pay their television licences then there will be no public service broadcasting.

Not buying a TV licence creates a bigger financial problem which the Government would have to resolve with an intervention, he told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show.