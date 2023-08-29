RTÉ publishes proposed ‘register of interests’ plans for staff and contractors

The scoping document was shared with staff, the RTÉ Trade Union Group (TUG) and the RTÉ Management Association. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

RTÉ has outlined preliminary plans for a ‘register of interests’ for staff and contractors.

The proposal includes RTÉ's intention to bring existing policies together with the creation of an RTÉ register of interests and an organisation-wide register of external activities.

It is understood that the proposal will apply to those earning over approximately €73,000 a year.

The scoping document was shared with staff, the RTÉ Trade Union Group (TUG) and the RTÉ Management Association.

The register of interests was first mooted in the wake of the controversy that emerged after the broadcaster disclosed Ryan Tubridy’s pay was significantly higher than had been indicated. That controversy has spread to encompass concerns about perks and oversight of rules and standards for RTÉ staff.

It is understood the register of interest, which will take effect from January, will not be made public, due to GDPR reasons. RTÉ has also said it will examine the establishment of a central register of gifts.

The document clearly outlines that RTÉ employees would need managerial approval before taking part in external activities, and this would be recorded in the register of external activities.

Employees and contributors were expected to receive line manager approval before doing so, but there were cases in recent times where this procedure had not been followed.

Minister for Arts and Media Catherine Martin has previously said RTÉ staff who do not comply with disclosure obligations on the broadcaster’s new register of interests will face sanctions.

