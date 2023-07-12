RTÉ could consider selling Montrose base, says new DG Kevin Bakhurst

What happens next?

Sporting bodies and media firms, including RTÉ, will appear before the Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media at 1pm to discuss the future of sports broadcasting, and the controversy around streaming service GAAGO

In an interview published today, RTÉ's new director general, Kevin Bakhurst, did not rule out the broadcaster selling its Montrose base, as well as confirming the Toy Show the Musical will be scrapped

There is also likely to be further fallout from the appearance yesterday by Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly before two Oireachtas committees where they accused RTÉ of giving false and misleading accounts of the presenter’s remuneration

On Thursday, RTÉ executives will face fresh questions when they come to the Public Accounts Committee, after documents given to the committees on Tuesday contradicted aspects of the evidence already given by RTÉ

Fine Gael TD Ciarán Cannon has said there is still a “fog” surrounding payments to Tubridy from RTÉ, with many questions “left hanging in the air” after six hours of committee hearings yesterday.

Mr Cannon said there was a discrepancy between Noel Kelly’s response in the Grant Thornton report, which investigated payments to Tubridy, and his comments to the PAC. Either his account to Grant Thornton was inaccurate or his account to the PAC was inaccurate, he said. “The two simply don’t stand.”

Mr Cannon said previous evidence from RTÉ representatives had also been contradicted by Kelly and Tubridy.

“We remain in the fog, remain confused, and ultimately we remain deeply concerned,” he said.

On a separate topic, RTÉ's partnership with the GAA to stream games on its online subscription service GAAGO will be the focus of an Oireachtas committee hearing later today at around 1pm.

Political correspondent Jennifer Bray has details of what GAA officials are expected to tell politicians here.

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe has said it was not his “business” or that of any politician to comment on whether Ryan Tubridy should return to on-air duties at RTÉ.

When asked if the Government would be providing more funding to RTÉ, Mr Donohoe told Newstalk Breakfast he would not be indicating what the Government response would be.

Mr Bakhurst had to face three key issues, he said: the implementation of a transparent pay policy within the station, a register of interests and the funding of RTÉ.

What had really happened within RTÉ would have to be determined by a forensic accountant as “really serious” issues had arisen and people were annoyed about what had happened, the Minister said. But it was important to have a sense of “proportionality and balance” during the inquiries, he warned.

On the issue of the TV licence and reports that Minister for Arts and Culture Catherine Martin would not be advising people on whether or not to pay their licence fee, Mr Donohoe said there was no stronger advocate for RTÉ and public service broadcasting than Ms Martin.

The Irish Independent has a significant interview with Kevin Bakhurst published today – here are some of the best quotes from it.

When it came to Noel Kelly, who represents many of the top presenters in RTÉ, Mr Bakhurst said: “I don’t think it’s healthy for any country to have just one agent who’s so dominant.”

On 2FM he said he did not “see any case for selling off 2FM at the moment, but you can’t rule things out”.

He also said he wanted a more formal criteria for how the salaries of top presenters are set. “I’d like to work through it and see if we can get a more formal framework around it. We need to be able to explain it better. It’s very hard to explain to people,” he said.

When it came to whether the Toy Show the Musical would return again, he was straight to the point. “No, gone”.

Mr Bakhurst said the sale and move of RTÉ from its current south Dublin site “could be” an option in the future. “It’s very disruptive and it’s very expensive. Long term, it’s quite exciting but I don’t think it was a runner just because of the price tag,” he said.

Incoming director general of RTÉ Kevin Bakhurst. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

The Sun splashes with the headline The Untruth Hurts, in reference to Mr Tubridy’s statement there had been seven material untruths since the controversy broke late last month. We have a piece examining each of those here.

The front page of The Irish Times reads: Tubridy accuses RTÉ of misleading the public on payments saga.

The Irish Daily Mail’s front page reads: Touch and Go if I’m to Keep my Job in reference to Mr Tubridy, while the Irish Examiner runs with the quote This is not the Ryan Tubridy scandal. This is the RTÉ scandal.

The front page of the Irish Independent leads on their interview with Mr Bakhurst, stating: New RTÉ boss opens door to sale of Montrose.

Another set piece to keep an eye out for later is a rally organised by members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) in RTÉ at 1pm that will likely be one way to check the temperature of the waters inside the broadcaster.

Previous rallies organised by the NUJ saw expressions of huge anger and disgust by journalists and staff in RTÉ at the unfolding revelations over secret payments to Mr Tubridy and lavish spending by RTÉ.

Some early reaction this morning to the lengthy Oireachtas committee hearings yesterday, Vivienne Clarke reports.

Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor, who is a member of the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC), has said he believes Mr Tubridy “came out better than he went into” the PAC meeting on Tuesday.

Many of the documents released by Mr Tubridy and Mr Kelly in advance of the meeting had “improved his standing”, Mr O’Connor told Newstalk Breakfast.

However, he was not happy the 39 pages of documents had been provided to the committee members “just 90 minutes” before the committee meeting. The documents had included emails between Mr Kelly and RTÉ that indicated previous testimony from RTÉ representatives around the underwriting of a €75,000-a-year deal with Renault had been “misleading”, he said.

There remained many questions for RTÉ to answer, particularly former director general Dee Forbes and former chief financial officer Breda O’Keefe, he added.

Mr O’Connor did have concerns about the claim that as part of the deal Renault had in previous years paid Mr Tubridy in advance for events that had not yet been held. “That’s hard to understand. I would take that with a pinch of salt.” It was highly unusual for someone to be paid two years in advance, he said.

RTÉ's new director general, Kevin Bakhurst, now had “a golden ticket” and had the opportunity to reform the station from the top to the bottom. “This is a clean slate,” Mr O’Connor said.

Good morning, Jack Power reporter with The Irish Times here. I will be running today’s live story on the ongoing RTÉ scandal around payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy and spending this morning.

You can expect there will be plenty of reaction and fallout from Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly’s appearance before two Oireachtas committees yesterday, where the pair sought to shift the blame for the controversy firmly back on to RTÉ.

What’s new this morning?

In a significant interview published today, new RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst has suggested the broadcaster selling its primary Montrose base in south Dublin could be on the table, as it tries to work its way out of the hole it is in.

Mr Bakhurst, who started this week, said the controversial Toy Show the Musical, which made a loss of €2.2 million last year, will be scrapped.

In the interview with the Irish Independent, he said he did not see a case for selling off 2FM. He also added he wanted to see more formal criteria governing how top presenters’ salaries are set.