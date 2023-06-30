RTÉ pay crisis: Taoiseach suggests accounting rules and company law may have been breached

RTÉ pay controversy: Where are we now?

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said revelations at the Public Accounts Committee yesterday about RTÉ’s barter account were “a matter of real concern”, and suggested that accounting rules and company law may have been breached at the station.

Mr Varadkar played down the reports of RTÉ’s corporate hospitality for its advertising clients that so enraged some members of the Public Accounts Committee yesterday.

“That’s part of the way business works,” he said.

But he said the fact it was “so untransparent, even concealed” and “that payments were made for work that perhaps wasn’t done – that’s much more serious and it’s a matter of real concern”.

Mr Varadkar was speaking to journalists as he arrived for the second day of the EU leaders’ summit in Brussels.

He also said that in future RTÉ may have to account differently for its public funds and its commercial revenues – suggesting a deep reorganisation of the broadcaster may be on the cards. He said RTÉ received commercial revenues and licence fee income from the public, “and that all goes into the one pot – and I’m not sure that’s going to be appropriate going forward”.

“I know as someone who is a trustee of a political party, we have to keep the public money separate from the money we raise ourselves, have to produce separate accounts, and I’m just wondering might it have been better if RTÉ operated on that basis,” he said.

Asked if the allegations of fraud made by some members of the Public Accounts Committee meant this could be a matter for the gardaí to look into, Mr Varadkar said: “I’m not sure we’re at that point yet. But it did concern me to hear that it would appear that payments were made by RTÉ outside contractors for work that wasn’t actually done – and that does raise issues in terms of accounting rules and company law.”

He said the Government would proceed with the appointment of “someone who understands corporate governance, understands accounting, understands how organisations should be run and should not be run” to examine the situation at RTÉ and “put things right”. This is understood to be Prof Niamh Brennan from UCD.

Asked if an authorised officer could be appointed under the Companies Acts, Mr Varadkar said the exact legal mechanism had not been decided.

“We haven’t decided exactly which legal mechanism will be used. So there is an option under the act for the Minister to appoint a designated person and at least earlier in the week it wasn’t planned to do that but I think the Minister is still reserving her judgment on that and it remains an option,” he said.

The Oireachtas media committee is this morning set to sign off on plans to bring Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly before it as the crisis over secret payments to the broadcaster continues.

The committee will meet in private at 10.30am, with committee chairwoman Niamh Smyth TD set to put down a proposal that the two men be invited in.

More revelations about employee contracts and the future of the RTÉ board were revealed in the Public Accounts Committee.

Both are central to the ongoing scandal, with payments administered through Mr Kelly’s UK company to Mr Tubridy that were labelled as “consultancy” payments in fact destined for the broadcaster. The emergence of the payments, which had the effect of keeping Mr Tubridy’s pay well in excess of published figures, has led to a rolling controversy bringing unprecedented pressure on the broadcaster.

Speaking on Friday morning, Fianna Fáil TD Ms Smyth said that “after considerable debate over two committees it is now incumbent on the voices outside the room to come in and share their side of the series of events which led to secret payments to Ryan Tubridy”.

Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster said yesterday’s PAC meeting revealed individuals at the top in RTÉ acted as they saw fit in a culture that was “completely devoid of any oversight or governance”.

Ms Munster told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that she accepted a certain amount of corporate entertainment was necessary, but it was the extravagance of the spending by RTÉ, the “Celtic Tiger type of splurging of taxpayers’ money” that was so alarming, especially as at the same time RTÉ was seeking an increase in funds and an increase in the TV licence fee, she said.

“It just appears that there’s plenty of perks and top-ups for some at the very top and then cuts for everybody else within the organisation.”

Ms Munster added that the more details that emerged “the shadier it gets” and that it had been “just excruciating” sitting at the PAC meeting trying to get answers.

“All the while you’re sitting there and you’re thinking the public have been misled, the workers have been misled, the directors have been misled.”

The question remained why was RTÉ underwriting separate commercial deals “for some of its people at the top”.

The entire issue was down to RTÉ management and “an abysmal lack of proper governance and oversight,” she said, adding that the reputation of RTÉ was in tatters because of a few.