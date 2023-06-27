RTÉ pay crisis: Detailed statement due from broadcaster as Ray D’Arcy joins presenters outlining earnings

Where are we now?

The RTÉ board has promised a “comprehensive statement” today about hidden payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy from 2020 to last year.

It will not explain the under-reporting of his pay between 2017 and 2019 as it is the subject of a separate review.

Two Oireachtas committees are facing pushback from former RTÉ director general Dee Forbes in their efforts to investigate the payments.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin have said Ms Forbes should go before the committees.

Ray D’Arcy confirms a his salary figures to date “have been reported correctly. When asked ,I agreed to take a more than 15% cut in 2019. My current salary is 250,000 Euro.”

Aine Lawlor, Bryan Dobson, Mary Wilson, George Lee and Brendan O’Connor have all issued statements saying their publicly stated earnings from RTÉ are correct joining Claire Byrne, Joe Duffy and Miriam O’Callaghan in doing so.

The Coalition party leaders discussed outline terms of reference for a Government review of RTÉ governance last night.

The Minister for Arts, Culture and the Media Catherine Martin will bring proposals for that review to Cabinet today.

The review will assess whether RTÉ's governance framework is fit for purpose, and will review its approach to financial management.

It will also review the workplace culture in RTÉ and relations between senior management and staff.

Staff at RTÉ are to stage protests at Montrose and other regional offices at lunchtime today.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said this morning that people have to be told everything about the hidden payments to Ryan Tubridy.

Arriving at Government Buildings he said: “We need to find out all the facts. What happened, who signed off on what, who was aware, where were the different points in time.”

He said draft Terms of Reference for an external inquiry have been drawn up and will “focus on two things - governance and culture.”

“How is the organisation run, what’s the relationship between the executive board and the board itself, and whether that’s appropriate, and then it’ll also look at issues around culture within the organisation.”

Mr Varadkar said the review would be carried out by “an external independent person or company” and that “it will take a few months to get it done.”

He stressed that there was “no suggestion that anything illegal happened here, but it could have breached accounting standards or ethical standards” adding that “I don’t think we should be jumping to conclusions or making any findings against any individual until we actually do know the full truth.”

Ray D’Arcy has become the latest RTE presenter to clarify his earnings.

In a statement he said: “This is a terrible mess. On a human level I feel for the people involved but also share the feelings of anger and disappointment of many people around the country and in RTE.

For the record, I haven’t got an agent.

All of my salary figures to date have been reported correctly.

When asked, I agreed to take a more than 15% cut in 2019.

My current salary is €250,000.”

Since news broke about the secret payments being made to Ryan Tubridy last week the national broadcaster has been engulfed in a crisis without precedent and - at least so far - there have been more questions than answers.

Slowly – very slowly – answers are emerging, suggests In The News presenter Bernice Harrison. She talks to political reporter Jack Horgan-Jones about how this debacle unfolded, the damage it has already done and what happens next.

The Tubridy payment scandal: what happens next? Listen | 23:23

End the drip feed

The Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris has called for RTÉ management to “end the drip feed” of information and come clean about who knew what in relation to undeclared payments to Ryan Tubridy. Speaking this morning, Mr Harris said it is important that there was an end to the issuing of statement after statement and instead to “put all the facts out there”.

But before that happens we can expect a fair few statements throughout the day.

And ahead of the publication of a new statement from RTÉ today Arthur Beesley looks at what are the key questions that need to be answered.

“The red light’s on Tubridy now. And it casts a sickly glow on his understanding of public service and the ethics of journalism.” Fintan O’Toole’s take on the crisis that has engulfed RTÉ and its top presenter over the last six days.

As has been widely documented, as part of the undisclosed payments to Ryan Tubridy the presenter agreed to make some public appearances involving the Late Late Show’s sponsor Renault. In the year the deal was in place he received €75,000 covering three appearances.

Ryan Tubridy pictured on the series finale of The Late Late Show earlier this year. Photograph: Andres Poveda

This is from Drogheda Life in May 2022. “Last Tuesday night was party time as Blackstone Motors hosted an incredibly entertaining evening with Ryan Tubridy and friends for a Late Late Show all of their own. Special guests included local hero and Louth GAA captain Sam Mulroy who shed some light on Louth’s stellar campaign.” You can read more about that here.

Also on Newstalk this morning, Trevor Keegan, chair of the National Union of Journalists sub branch in RTÉ, gave details of a protest that will take place at the Donnybrook campus today.

“We are as angry as the public. We are license fee payers as well. I think that’s why we wanted to show that this is a unified anger and disappointment and we are disgusted that this has happened in the first place.”

Most of the people who work in RTÉ were not on the level of wages that presenters were paid, he said.

There was widespread gloom in the station, people were upset including the team that worked with Ryan Tubridy who considered him a good colleague. “This is not a Ryan witch hunt, this is more of a wider problem, a culture that has been allowed to develop and permeate certain tiers of the organisation. But there is a general malaise and silence.”It appeared that the company was “awash with money” when it came to some areas and yet there were correspondents who did not have full time camera crews and some colleagues were looking for chairs. Most staff were on “bog standard pay” and had gone into RTÉ because of their passion for broadcasting, to create content. Day in, day out staff were doing their job to the utmost, he said.

Former Minister for Communications Denis Naughten has expressed concern about how much money went through the so-called “barter” account in RTE Naughten told Newstalk Breakfast that he did not believe Ryan Tubridy was the only person to be paid out of the account.

He was particularly concerned that public money spent on public service advertisements during the pandemic could have been “kicked back” to advertising agencies. There had been scant respect for taxpayers’ money which had caused huge anger among the public. There was also anger within RTÉ at the “level of deceit and deception in terms of salaries” at a time when other staff were taking significant cuts.

Mr Naughten said he thought all senior management from RTÉ who had made these decisions should come before the Oireachtas committees and that Dee Forbes should attend “for her own reputation.”Under standing orders for the committees witnesses will be given a fair hearing and questions cannot deviate from the letter of invitation to them, he explained. Clarity and transparency were required as it appeared that nobody knew who signed off on the deal for Ryan Tubridy. - Vivienne Clarke

Most of RTÉ's top earning presenters have now outlined their earnings from the national broadcaster and confirmed that they are not the beneficiaries of any secret deals like the one which saw Ryan Tubridy’s income boosted by in excess of €300,000 over a six year period.

Claire Byrne, Miriam O’Callaghan, Joe Duffy, Bryan Dobson, Áine Lawlor, Mary Wilson, George Lee and Brendan O’Connor (pictured right) have all said their earnings - as they were reported in the Top Ten Earners list published in February - are correct.

Photograph: Kinlan Photography.

The first of the presenters to outline how much they were being paid was Claire Byrne who opened her radio programme on Monday morning with a detailed breakdown of her earnings.

She noted that her most recent published fee was €350,000 but that had fallen to €280,000 after she dropped the Claire Byrne Live television programme.

She was also paid a separate fee of €25,000 for presenting Ireland’s Smartest.

After she made the announcement, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar suggested it might be “sensible” for other top-earning RTÉ stars to adopt a similar approach.

Joe Duffy addressed his own terms and conditions towards the end of Liveline in response to queries from a caller.

“The last published figures for me in 2021 were €351,000, 300 [thousand euro] of that is for radio and 51 [thousand euro] is for whatever they asked me to do on television... that’s the figure in my contract.

Miriam O”Callaghan released a statement in which she said that “for the purpose of transparency, honesty and clarity, I want to put on the record that my most recently published fee from RTE - €263,500 - is correct, as are the published fees for previous years. I have never received additional payments from RTE that were not publicly declared.”

Morning Ireland presenter Mary Wilson – confirmed that her salary was €196,961 as it has been publicly stated while Bryan Dobson said that he earned €209,282 and was not in receipt of any top-ups. Brendan O’Connor, meanwhile, confirmed that his pay was €245,004. Áine Lawlor confirmed her salary was in step with the most recently reported figure of €183,662 in 2020.

Attention in the hours ahead is likely to focus on the new Late Late Show presenter Patrick Kielty with question marks over how much he will be earning in his new role.

The letters to the Editor are continuing to pour in. The shortest ones are often the best.

