Ryan Tubridy payments crisis: RTÉ apologises to staff and pauses new contracts

Ryan Tubridy says he is disappointed to be taken off the air next week. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The interim deputy director-general of RTÉ has apologised to all staff for “the serious breach of trust that has occurred” within the national broadcaster and paused all new contracts until reforms of the system are introduced.

In an email sent to staff on Saturday afternoon, Adrian Lynch said he shared their “shock and anger” about €345,000 in hidden payments made to presenter Ryan Tubridy over a six-year period.

“This has been a massive breach of trust with the public, and with all of us who have the interest of the public at the centre of our jobs every day,” he wrote, adding that an internal review of other presenters’ contracts had not shown up any similar discrepancies.

He said the executive board was “committed to working with the RTÉ board to ensure that there is appropriate accountability for what has occurred. That process is ongoing, mindful of individual’s rights, and affording them due process”.

READ MORE

He said that a full review of its top 10 most highly paid on-air presenter contracts had been conducted and the review had “found that the full cost to RTÉ of its contracts with the other presenters has been correctly reported”.

[ RTÉ faces crisis in relations with Government after misreporting Ryan Tubridy’s pay for years ]

[ RTÉ journalists ‘devastated, ashamed, betrayed and angered’ by Tubridy pay scandal ]

[ RTÉ pay scandal: Who knew what and when? ]

He added that steps had been put in place “to ensure there is no recurrence of these matters”, including the internal review of contracts which has been concluded and the external review which is ongoing.

He said that the broadcaster would be republishing the payments to Ryan Tubridy in order to correct the record and would pause all new contracts until new processes are in place.

He said the remuneration committee of the board would be given “full oversight and approval of the terms of contracts relating to the top 10 most highly paid presenters in value and any material variations or amendments to those contracts”.

A so-called barter account which had been used to facilitate the secret payments would be brought “within the control of the finance function and that specific controls are put in place for that account”.

The email was sent ahead of a meeting between the Minister for Culture Catherine Martin and the RTÉ chairwoman Siún Ní Raghallaigh.

It started at 3pm with neither the Minister of Ms Ní Raghallaigh saying anything as they entered the Department of Culture on Kildare Street.

The crisis that has engulfed the station since the middle of last week over hidden payments to Ryan Tubridy shows no sign of abating with news emerging last night that remuneration committee of the RTÉ board had no oversight role in relation to the station’s top presenters..

Speaking on Friday, the Minister said that any discussions over how the national broadcaster was to be funded could not be considered in the absence of trust in how it was being run.

Discussions on licence fee reforms – including talks between Ms Martin and Minister for Finance Michael McGrath – would be paused, senior Government sources have said.

Ahead of Saturday’s meeting, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that “on the face of it, there has been a serious breach of trust and truth between RTÉ and the Government, the Oireachtas and the people”.

He said he would be “keeping in touch” with Ms Martin and would receive an update from her after the meeting.

Tubridy will not host his radio show next week as RTÉ battles public anger and a political backlash.

After a defiant statement on Thursday in which he did not apologise for his role in the debacle, Tubridy issued a second statement on Friday saying he “should have asked questions” when RTÉ released the misleading information.

“I didn’t, and I bear responsibility for my failure to do so. For this, I apologise unreservedly.”

He was “disappointed” to be taken off the air next week but RTÉ said on Friday that presenters could not be at the centre of controversy. “You can’t do a show that opens up with ‘what it says in the papers’ where you’re at the centre of that story,” said Mr Lynch.

After failing to say anything on Thursday about outgoing director general Dee Forbes, RTÉ disclosed on Friday that she had been suspended since Wednesday. “I have been fully engaged with the board since this matter arose in the course of the audit of the accounts,” Ms Forbes said.