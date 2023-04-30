Web Summit funding of €1m for The Ditch as editor believes in change of Government

The editor of The Ditch has said that funding from the Web Summit to the investigative website over the next five years or so will be €1 million.

Eoghan McNeill has also said he believes there should be a change of Government and that he and Web Summit chief executive Paddy Cosgrave would have similar views on how the State operates.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1′s This Week programme on Sunday, Mr McNeill said “a lot of what” Tánaiste Micheál Martin had said in relation to The Ditch in the Dáil earlier this week was “a heady mix of ignorance and arrogance”.

Mr Martin described The Ditch as “a political organisation” that wants to attack and undermine confidence in the Government during Leaders’ Questions on Thursday.

The Tánaiste said he didn’t see the website as an “independent media platform at all” and that he would “love to know who’s funding The Ditch in its entirety”.

The Fianna Fáil leader also claimed that there was a “political campaign” being conducted by The Ditch. The website first reported details of Minister of State Niall Collins’s wife’s purchase of a property from Limerick County Council in 2007.

Mr McNeill said The Ditch was an independent platform that was financed by its subscribers, which “would be in the four figures”, while funding from the Web Summit over the “next half decade or so would be about a million euro”.

When asked whether there should be a change of Government, Mr McNeill said “yes” and that he and The Ditch’s journalist Roman Shortall are “often times held to a higher standard of transparency than others”.

“But yes ... I would say that it [a change of Government] doesn’t motivate what we do or don’t publish, though. At the same time, Paddy and I have similar views on the State, how power operates,” he said.

Mr McNeill added that he thought “lot of journalists in mainstream outlets” would also think there should be a change of Government but that “I’m just being honest about the fact that I do think that”.

Mr McNeill also said that Mr Cosgrave had no editorial input in the website and that they were very open about being a “left wing news organisation”.

“We’re not anti-Government or anti-Micheál Martin, we’re left-wing, if we’re anti anything, we’re anti-right wing,” he said.

Mr McNeill said Chay Bowes, a co-founder of The Ditch, had “absolutely no involvement whatsoever” with the website.

“He resigned his directorship almost a year ago and has also relinquished his shareholding,” he said.

The editor said that “we all thought that it would have been better for him to pursue other projects”. Mr McNeill said he didn’t share Mr Bowes’ views on the war in Ukraine and that it had been “a bone of contention”.

He also said The Ditch did not endorse Mr Bowes’ views on the war and that the website had no links with Russia.

During his Dáil remarks, Mr Martin said what really alarmed him was that the Russian Embassy in Ireland had praised Mr Bowes with a tweet on an essay he had written “blaming the West for the war in Ukraine”.

He said Mr Bowes had also been on RT India on April 9th where a caption referred to him as “Russia Today correspondent”.

Mr McNeill said the Tánaiste had spoken about The Ditch using hashtags and paid ads, which they did not. He said Mr Martin’s comments in the Dáil were at first “good for a few easy laughs” but then found it “a little bit uncomfortable”.

Mr McNeill also said that the Fianna Fáil leader had abused Dáil privilege to “make a slanderous attack” on him and Mr Shortall.

He said interest in the Niall Collins story “wasn’t orchestrated” but instead “was something that our readers decided was in the public interest”.

Mr McNeill said he and Mr Shortall didn’t answer to “anyone but ourselves” while he answered to his own principles as editor.

In a statement, Mr Cosgrave said he shared the position of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) that the Tánaiste’s decision to use parliamentary privilege to criticise the work of a media outlet and a number of named individuals was not acceptable.

Mr Cosgrave said the Web Summit was a supporter of “all free press” and had donated to numerous other independent media outlets in the past, including The Journal’s Noteworthy project.

He also said the Tánaiste’s remarks should be referred to the Oireachtas Committee on Parliamentary Privileges and Oversight.

“It will be up to the committee to invoke Standing Order 59 and have the baseless allegations made by the Tánaiste withdrawn and the record of the House corrected,” he said.