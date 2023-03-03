Irish Times photographers and contributors scoop seven Press Photographer of the Year awards

Abandoned Hotel: Foliage explodes from a bed in an abandoned hotel on the west coast of Ireland. The hotel closed six years ago and is now only visited by urban explorers. Photograph: Laura Hutton/The Irish Times

Irish Times photographers and regular contributors took home seven prizes from the AIB Press Photographer of the Year 2023 awards in Dublin on Friday night.

Alan Betson won the Arts & Entertainment category while Laura Hutton won the inaugural Sustainability Award. The photo also took second prize in the Nature and Environment category. Videographer Bryan O’Brien won the Multimedia category. Dara Mac Dónaill was third in the News category.

With photos that featured in the pages of The Irish Times, regular contributors Nick Bradshaw and Tom Honan won the Nature & Environment and Politics categories respectively.

Mark Condren of the Irish Independent and Sunday Independent won the overall Photographer of the Year title.

Awards were presented across 10 categories – News, Daily Life & People, Sports Action, Sports Feature, Portrait, Nature & the Environment, Politics, Arts & Entertainment, Reportage and Multimedia, in addition to the new AIB Sustainability Award.

Full list of winners

Over the border: A tear drop rolls down a young woman’s cheek aboard a bus after fleeing from Ukraine to Romania, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Siret, Romania. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

News

Clodagh Kilcoyne, Reuters Clodagh Kilcoyne Reuters Dara Mac Dónaill, The Irish Times

Cool: The O’Callaghan family cool down on the beach at Garrettstown, Co Cork, during record daily temperatures in July 2023. Photograph: Dan Linehan/Irish Examiner

Daily Life & People

Dan Linehan, Irish Examiner John Kelly, The Clare Champion Niall Carson, PA Media

Flying Finish: Munster’s Damian de Allende scores a try despite Henry Slade of Exeter Chiefs during a Heineken Champions Cup game. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Sports action

Billy Stickland, Inpho Gary Carr, Inpho James Crombie, Inpho

Full Bodied Discourse: Conor Cox of Roscommon (left) and Johnny Heaney of Galway tussle off the ball during the Connacht FBD League Final match between Galway and Roscommon at NUI Galway Connacht Air Dome in Bekan, Mayo. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sports feature

Sam Barnes, Sportsfile Lorraine O’Sullivan, Lorraine O’Sullivan Photography Ryan Byrne, Inpho

Worn Out: A woman in an IDP camp in Mogadishu, Somalia, after she had to walk for days when her crops failed and animals died. Somalia is the second most climate-vulnerable country in the world. The country is currently on the brink of famine. Four rainy seasons in a row have failed – a climatic event not seen in at least 40 years. Photograph: Mark Condren/Irish independent/Sunday Independent

Portrait

Mark Condren, Irish Independent/Sunday Independent David Fitzgerald, Sportsfile Eamon Ward, Eamon Ward Photography

Heron on the Hunt: A heron being chased by a mallard after snatching her duckling on the Upper Lake, UCD. This site is a biodiversity hub where you can see wildlife in action. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/Freelance/The Irish Times

Nature & the Environment

Nick Bradshaw, freelance Laura Hutton, The Irish Times Maura Hickey, freelance

Yes Ministers: Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe pictured before attending a Budget 2023 photocall. Photograph: Tom Honan/Freelance

Politics

Tom Honan, freelance Frank McGrath, Irish Independent/Sunday Independent Kenneth O’Halloran, freelance

The Beady Eye: Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell speaking to media at the premiere of The Banshees of Inisherin at the Lighthouse Cinema, Smithfield, Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Arts & Entertainment

Alan Betson, The Irish Times Leon Farrell, Photocall Ireland Leon Farrell, Photocall Ireland

Charlie's Challenge: Following his public announcement and acceptance that he was suffering with Motor Neurone Disease, veteran Irish journalist Charlie Bird set himself the challenge of climbing the 2,500ft holy mountain of Croagh Patrick. This was to raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Foundation and Pieta House, but also to show life challenges could be overcome. In doing this, he unintentionally brought the country together at a time when another man was trying to divide the world. People from all over the country supported his efforts throughout, none more so than his wife Claire and his beloved companion Tiger. Photograph: Gerry Mooney/Irish independent/Sunday Independent

Reportage

Gerry Mooney, Irish Independent/Sunday Independent Morgan Treacy, Inpho Jonathan Porter, Press Eye

'They're built to last' - Leo Molloy of Vintage Typewriters Ireland brings beautiful old writing machines back to life in his Dublin workshop.

Multimedia

Bryan O’Brien, The Irish Times

AIB Sustainability Award

Laura Hutton, The Irish Times

Photographer of the Year

Mark Condren, Irish Independent/Sunday Independent