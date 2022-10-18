Ruadhán Mac Cormaic named new editor of The Irish Times

Ruadhán Mac Cormaic previously served as Foreign Affairs Correspondent and Legal Affairs Correspondent, among other roles. Photograph: Frank Miller

Ruadhán Mac Cormaic has been appointed Editor of The Irish Times, the company has announced.

He will take up his post next week on October 26th, succeeding Paul O’Neill in the role.

As Editor, he joins the board of The Irish Times Group.

Mac Cormaic has been an Assistant Editor since 2017. He previously served as Foreign Affairs Correspondent, Legal Affairs Correspondent, Paris Correspondent and Migration Correspondent. He was the recipient of the Douglas Gageby Irish Times fellowship for young journalists in 2007.

From Dublin, Mac Cormaic is a graduate of Trinity College Dublin, the University of Strasbourg and Cambridge University.

He is the author of The Supreme Court (Penguin Ireland, 2016), and has won numerous awards for his journalism.

Announcing last August his intention to step down as Editor, O’Neill said that after 40 years with what is now The Irish Times Group, more than five years as Editor and eight years as Deputy Editor, he believed the time was right to depart.