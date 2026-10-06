Ireland tops Condé Nast poll for friendliest country in Europe

Ireland has topped the 2026 Condé Nast Traveller reader’s poll for friendliest countries in Europe.

The poll, which had 300,000 voters, saw Ireland score 98.39, while runner-up Portugal scored 96.67.

Other countries featured on the list include Italy, Greece and Spain.

“Consistency seems to be key for Ireland, as this is their third year within the top three. After two years in second place, Ireland claims the title of the friendliest country in Europe for 2026,″ Condé Nast Traveller said.

The travel publisher went on to say that Ireland is filled with “soulful musicians and pioneering writers, and they warm the hearts of all they touch with their infectiously good craic”.

“Wander into a traditional pub and, within seconds, find yourself striking up conversation with jolly strangers, proving these cosy bolt-holes are so much more than simply a place to drink, or to visit during St Patrick’s Festival to witness communities turn green in a hearty celebration of their beloved home,” the publisher said.

Also topping the list for Ireland in the readers’ choice awards was Ballyheigue Strand in Co Kerry, which was crowned a winner of one of the best beaches in the world along with Sperlonga in Italy, Llanddwyn Beach in Wales, Arugam Bay Beach in Sri Lanka and Hanauma Bay in Hawaii.

Ballyheigue received a score of 95.39. Other Irish beaches named were Barleycove, Co Cork, with a score of 93.33 and Sherkin Island, Co Cork, scoring 90.67.

Another acknowledgment of Irish tourism in the readers’ choice awards went to Ballyfin Demesne in Co Laois, which was named among readers’ favourite hotels in Europe with a score of 98.77.

Condé Nast Traveller’s Ballyfin review, published in April 2026, described the luxury hotel where rooms start at €710 per night as “the most considered grand house stay in Ireland”.

The 2026 awards survey was conducted between April 1st and June 30th. The questionnaire contained lists of candidates in various categories and must receive a required minimum number of responses and a minimum overall rating to be eligible for a readers’ choice award.

The readers’ awards come a few months after the publisher revealed its seven wonders of Ireland, featuring “less instantly recognisable places to visit”.

Among the spots highlighted in April’s list were Waterford’s greenway and Copper Coast, Fermanagh’s Lakelands, northwest Donegal and Tory Island.

The 2026 Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards:

Friendliest countries in Europe

Ireland Portugal Italy Greece Spain Turkey Estonia Slovenia Croatia Austria

Best beaches in the world

Europe: Sperlonga, Italy

UK: Llanddwyn Beach, Anglesey, Wales

Ireland: Ballyheigue, County Kerry

Asia: Arugam Bay Beach, Sri Lanka

The Americas: Hanauma Bay, Hawaii, US

Favourite hotels in Europe

Paris: Le Bristol Paris

Rest of France and Monaco: Airelles Le Grand Contrôle, Château de Versailles

Ireland: Ballyfin, Co Laois

Rome: Corinthia Rome

Florence: Il Tornabuoni Hotel

Venice: The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel

Rest of Italy: Grand Hotel Timeo, a Belmond Hotel, Taormina, Sicily

Greece: Canaves Epitome, Canaves Collection, Santorini

Spain: Finca Cortesín, Málaga

Portugal: São Lourenço do Barrocal, Alentejo

Turkey: The Peninsula Istanbul

Nordics: Storfjord Hotel, Ålesund, Norway

Rest of Europe: Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp, Belgium

Top 10 hotels in Ireland: Readers’ Choice Awards 2026