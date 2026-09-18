Michelin names 19 best hotels in Ireland, including four new additions

Nineteen Irish hotels were awarded Michelin Keys in the 2026 selection announced on Friday, with two retaining the top Three Keys distinction.
Adare Manor in Co Limerick and Ballyfin Demesne, Co Laois, retained their Three Keys status.
Michelin’s hotel ratings, similar to Michelin stars for restaurants, rank this honour as the “best of the best”, with only 11 hotels holding the rank in Ireland and the UK.
The four new Irish entries, all in the One Key section, are the Fitzwilliam Hotel in Dublin; The Leinster Hotel in Dublin; Glenlo Abbey in Galway City; and Marlfield House in Gorey, Co Wexford.
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Irish hotels that retained their One Key status included Gregans Castle Hotel, Co Clare; Castlemartyr Resort, Co Cork; Dylan Hotel, Dublin; Wilder Townhouse, Dublin; The Killarney Park, Co Kerry; The Victoria, Killarney, Co Kerry; No 1 Pery Square, Co Limerick; and Dromoland Castle, Co Clare.
The Two Key hotels are: Cashel Palace, Co Tipperary; Ashford Castle, Cong, Co Mayo; Park Hotel Kenmare, Co Kerry; Sheen Falls Lodge, Kenmare, Co Kerry; and the Merrion in Dublin.
A key can be awarded to a hotel that does not have a Michelin-starred restaurant. However, many of the hotels in the global listing do include such a restaurant.
The Michelin Guide Hotel Selection includes 9,000 hotels in more than 100 countries.
Three Keys
Adare Manor, Co Limerick
Ballyfin Demesne, Co Laois
Two Keys
Cashel Palace, Co Tipperary
Ashford Castle, Cong, Co Mayo
Park Hotel Kenmare, Co Kerry
Sheen Falls Lodge, Kenmare, Co Kerry
The Merrion, Dublin
One Key
Gregans Castle Hotel, Co Clare
Castlemartyr Resort, Co Cork
Dylan Hotel, Dublin
Wilder Townhouse, Dublin
The Killarney Park, Co Kerry
The Victoria, Killarney, Co Kerry
No 1 Pery Square, Co Limerick
Dromoland Castle, Co Clare
Fitzwilliam Hotel, Dublin
The Leinster Hotel, Dublin
Glenlo Abbey, Galway City
Marlfield House, Gorey, Co Wexford